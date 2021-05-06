Fortnite Week 8 Challenges (Season 6): Full list and how to complete them

Epic Games recently released the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges, and players have around seven new ones to earn XP from.

The Week 8 Epic Quests went live recently in Fortnite Season 6, and players can earn up to 168,000 XP by completing all the challenges. While some of these challenges are straightforward, others need a strategic approach.

Players will also have to exercise caution while infiltrating POIs related to the Fortnite Week 8 challenges. Opponents tend to camp in these areas to ambush players. The best way to complete these challenges would be to squad up with a bunch of friends.

This article will discuss the best method to complete all of the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges in Season 6.

Fortnite Week 8 Challenges: Full list of challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games recently added a bunch of new challenges to the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges. As mentioned, players can earn a total of 168,000 XP by completing all of them, while each individual challenge fetches 24,000 XP.

There are seven challenges in the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges, and here is how players can complete them.

#7 Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

Fortnite Week 8 Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park - location 1 (Image via Comrad3s YouTube)

Holly Hedges is located at the western edge of the map. Players will have to collect research books from Holly Hedges to complete the Fortnite Week 8 challenge.

Fortnite Week 8 Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park - location 2 (Image via Comrad3s YouTube)

There are several houses at the POI, but players will find the research books in the houses present in the images.

Fortnite Week 8 Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park - third book (Image via Comrad3s YouTube)

Similarly, players can visit Pleasant Park to collect research books to complete the Fortnite Week 8 challenge.

#6 Use launcher from Guardian Towers

To complete this challenge in Season 6, players will need to visit the Guardian Towers. With five of these spread across the map, players should try to choose one which is less populated.

Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Guardian Tower (Image via Epic Games)

Loopers have to get to the top of the structures and use the launcher from the Guardian Towers to complete the challenge in Fortnite Week 8 Challenges. They can easily complete this challenge by redeploying and returning to the same tower to repeat the process.

#5 Open Chests at Spire or Guardian Towers

This is the easiest challenge in the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges. Players will simply have to find open chests at Spire or Guardian Towers.

Fortnite Week 8 Challenges - Open Chests (Image via Comrad3s YouTube)

The best way to complete this is to do it at the same POI where players complete the "Use launcher from Guardian Towers" Fortnite Week 8 Challenge.

#4 Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing

Fortnite Week 8 - Damage players within 10 seconds of landing (Image via Comrad3s YouTube)

This is another straightforward challenge for Fortnite Week 8 Challenges. Players will simply have to drop at a spot and damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing to complete this challenge. The best method to go about this quest is to play Team Rumble mode.

Loopers can just target enemies mid-air when the gliders deploy and drop right beside an opponent to damage them.

#3 Dance at Durr Burger

Fortnite Week 8 - Dance at Durr Burger (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The Durr Burger landmark is located on the southwestern side of the island, between Holly Hedges and Slurpy Swamp. It is west of the Guardian Of The Woods Tower.

To complete the Dance at Durr Burger Fortnite Week 8 Quest, players will simply have to visit the location and emote after landing.

#2 Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit

To complete this challenge in the Fortnite Week 8 Quest, players will first have to collect Fireflies. They can do so by visiting the Scenic Spot landmark north of Colossal Crops. After acquiring them, players can visit the Pizza Pit landmark, which is a few meters away towards the east.

After visiting Pizza Pit, players simply have to throw the Firefly Jar at the landmark.

#1 Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle

Fortnite Week 8 - From Durr Burger to Pizza Pit (Image via Fortnite.gg)

This is perhaps the toughest challenge in Fortnite Week 8 Challenges. Players will need to land at the Durr Burger landmark and hop into a vehicle to drive to Pizza Pit. These two locations are quite a way apart, which is why players will need to strategize a route. To complete this challenge, players need to stay inside their vehicles until they reach Pizza Pit.

Loopers will need to carry a fuel can and find a Pickup Truck near the landmark. Since it travels faster off-road than other vehicles, the Pickup Truck is the best option for this challenge. The quest will get easier if players can grab the Chonkers Tire set vehicle mods.

The best route is to drive through Weeping Woods and then via Boney Burbs to reach the Pizza Pit landmark.

These are all the challenges revealed in the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges.