"Kick their a** boss": Thousands of fans shower Fortnite with support as Epic Games vs Apple Trials begin

Hashtag #FreeFortnite recently resurfaced on Twitter as thousands of Fortnite fans showered their support before the Epic Games vs. Apple Federal trial begins on May 3rd, 2021.

The trial is being held in San Francisco with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers presiding over the case. Popular data miners, content creators, and casual players have taken to social media to express their views about the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit.

It’s funny how Apple understands investment when it’s their own press release, but characterizes Epic’s investment in our store as “unprofitable”. When will Apple’s new campus investment pay off? Presumably many years from now.https://t.co/xjZPuzpDyS — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 29, 2021

With two hours left until the first day of the trial begins, #FreeFortnite has started to trend. pic.twitter.com/oTkoj6s931 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2021

All of this began when Epic Games added a new microtransaction feature in-game, which according to Apple was a violation of trust. This led to Fortnite's removal from iOS, and Epic Games responded with a 1984-themed cinematic video introducing the hashtag #FreeFortnite.

In the wake of Apple removing Fortnite from its App Store in 2020, Epic announced a new event for Fortnite players to compete in. This event featured the Tart Tycoon outfit which players enjoyed considering it was a rotten apple skin.

While the event was held back in 2020, the hashtag has returned right before the legal battle. This article will discuss the #FreeFortnite movement led by Fortnite players that is currently taking the internet by storm.

The Epic Games vs. Apple antitrust lawsuit begins on May 3rd, 2021 with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers presiding over the case. In light of this trial, Fortnite fans took to Twitter with the hashtag #FreeFortnite to stand in solidarity with the publishers.

Today's the day! The Epic & Apple Trial will finally be taking place! Let's hope our friends with IOS Devices will be joining us back 🙏 #FreeFortnite pic.twitter.com/vUf2D5Hjoy — Ako | #FreeFortnite News (@FNChiefAko) May 3, 2021

Popular data miners like @iFireMonkey uploaded Tweets to show their support. Several fans have uploaded pictures of Tim Sweeney with the hashtag #FreeFortnite to show how much the community wants the game to return on iOS devices.

Twitter user @Siba_iinu uploaded a Tweet saying, "Kick their a** boss," and it shows how much players have missed playing Fortnite on Apple devices.

Tomorrow, the Apple VS Epic Games court trial will take place, after a long wait!



I will try to always tweet the most important information so y'all are always up to date! 🔥 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 2, 2021

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney will be one of the key figures taking the stand to testify against Apple. Their claim is against Apple's in-app payment systems, that charge commissions of up to 30%. Lawyers representing Epic Games stated that Apple's monopoly is the main target.

#FreeFortnite Epic vs Apple Let’s see who can get this victory royal. pic.twitter.com/WMHDHr6Ccr — Ay113man (@ay113man) May 3, 2021

You should use Tart Tycoon to #FreeFortnite pic.twitter.com/pjb6CGXMcP — LeDuckJG/Why You Should Use FN Skins (@FNinfluencer) May 3, 2021

A reminder on #FreeFortnite:



Apple and Epic Games will head to court tomorrow, May 3rd, to discuss if the App Store and its in-app purchase policies violate antitrust law. pic.twitter.com/tAvE47TgXY — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) May 2, 2021

The verdict in the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit will determine whether Fortnite will return to iOS or not. Experts claim that Epic Games face an uphill battle, but they have a good chance of establishing their claim.

The best players can do right now is wait patiently as the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit will continue for a while. As for Fortnite returning to iOS, only time will tell if it will happen in Season 6.

