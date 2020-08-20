iPhones with Fortnite installed listed on eBay

In the wake of Apple banning Epic Games' Fortnite from their App Store some have taken to listing their iPhones on eBay for thousands of dollars in order to cash in on players who want to play Fortnite on an iPhone. Although almost none of these phones have any bids on them, there's still time for somebody to buy one before this whole mess gets settled.

Fortnite, Apple, and the App Store

An update on the Epic Games x Apple saga 👇



iPhones with Fortnite pre-installed are now being sold on @eBay for $10,000+ pic.twitter.com/H4sYfBPorX — Detective Gwan 🕵️‍♂️ (@DrDisrespectBot) August 19, 2020

This ongoing battle between the two companies has been brewing for quite a while now, but in just a few days it has exploded into an active fight, and Fortnite for Apple products appears to be the first casualty.

But some see this conflict as an opportunity to cash in. Fortnite currently still works on any Apple product it's still installed on, and will continue to do so until Fortnite receives its next patch. Much like what happened with the Flappy Bird sensation following that game’s sudden removal from stores, people are attempting to sell their product based solely on having a popular game, that can no longer be downloaded installed on their device. The sad part is, someone may actually spend their hard-earned cash on one of those phones.

Will Fortnite become the new Flappy Bird?

People Selling iPhone with Fortnite Installed for $10,000 on eBay! Spotify Sides with Epic Gameshttps://t.co/Daim9eZPpx pic.twitter.com/q2EEynzdGT — LIMSANITY 🇨🇦 (@LimSteven10) August 16, 2020

Fortnite will never become a selling point in quite the same way that Flappy Bird did. Fortnite for iPhone won't last long either, as the game will stop working as soon as its other versions need to be updated.

With Fortnite Season 4 a little more than a week away, these abandoned iPhone Fortnites will soon lose their value. Where Flappy Bird could be played offline, Fortnite becomes nearly non-functional without anyone to play with.

The Future of Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite is lowering the cost of V-Bucks, while also calling out Apple and Google for their "exorbitant" mobile payment fees. https://t.co/C3u7PImXOV pic.twitter.com/4ydyNotC9e — IGN (@IGN) August 13, 2020

Fortnite was also removed from the Google PlayStore around the same time, but Fortnite for Android can still be downloaded through Epic’s own website. As a result, Fortnite for Android will likely continue to be supported.

Fortnite for iPhone will almost certainly be supported internally until Epic is able to have their product returned to Apple devices. Whether this will mean that Apple will allow their products to have apps installed that don’t come from the App Store or that Fortnite will one day return, is unknown. We're betting it will end up returning.

Until then, players will simply have to enjoy the myriad of other devices they can enjoy Fortnite on.