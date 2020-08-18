Fortnite: Apple cuts Epic Games from its iOS and Mac development tools as Unreal Engine faces an uncertain future

Apple has officially responded to Epic Games' lawsuit by threatening to cut the company off from iOS and Mac development tools in addition to terminating its developer accounts. The move is expected to come into effect from the 28th of August.

If the move comes to fruition, it could spell disaster and turn out to be a major catastrophe for Epic Games' Unreal Engine and the App store at large.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 17, 2020

Epic Games have been locked in a legal battle with tech giants Apple and Google over the removal of Fortnite from their respective app stores.

This came in the aftermath of Epic Games' decision to introduce a Direct Payment system, which would circumvent the fees taken by Google and Apple app stores.

Since then, the feud has escalated into a full-blown war, with Epic Games positioning themselves as the seekers of autonomy from the duopolistic regime of Apple and Google.

If we don’t fight for our rights where we stand, we’ll eventually run out of places to retreat to, and by then we’ll be too weak and divided to win. This is why developers need to fight the store monopolies HERE and NOW! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 17, 2020

Also Read: Fortnite: The hypocrisy of Epic Games and their recent lawsuits against Apple, Google

Advertisement

The future of Fortnite and Epic Games' Unreal Engine

Epic Games' is the creator of one of the most popular games in the world Fortnite, which has evolved into a record-breaking phenomenon over the course of its stellar run.

It is also known for developing the Unreal Engine, which has emerged as a revolutionary benchmark in the realm of game design. Its contribution is not only limited to the gaming sector as it has also been used in the production of popular TV series such as Westworld and The Mandalorian.

Image Credits: unrealengine.com

Apple's latest counter move is threatening to shake the very foundation of the gaming ecosystem, with Epic Games' distribution channels and developers in jeopardy.

Apple removing Fortnite from the app store, for bypassing Apple's payment system, is one thing.



But removing Epic's developer tools impacts Unreal Engine as a whole and the ability to support games using it.



Could even impact developers, even those on Apple Arcade. https://t.co/D8we9uFRYH — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 17, 2020

With the recent developments, Apple has endangered Epic Games' ability to develop programs for system developers like Microsoft and Apple. By attempting to alienate the Unreal Engine from all future updated versions on iOS and Mac, Epic Games now finds itself in a precarious spot.

Also Read: Fortnite Vs Apple: Epic Games release short film titled 'Nineteen-Eighty Fortnite' as #FreeFortnite trends online

This has exacerbated a raging online debate as battle lines continue to be drawn:

Epic Games tells us that without access to Apple's OS tools, all future Unreal Engine versions can't be developed and updated to iOS and Mac devices. This impacts not just Fortnite, but app developers big and small. https://t.co/YPtMxVkk7m — GeneStream Media (@GenePark) August 17, 2020

Epic says that included in the tools that Apple will revoke is the Unreal Engine that hundreds of third party developers use. "Apple’s actions will irreparably damage Epic’s reputation among Fortnite users and be catastrophic for the future of the separate Unreal Engine business" — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 17, 2020

Apple threatening to boot Epic Games' dev tools off iOS and Mac. This means developers would be forced to stop using Unreal Engine as Apple won't let Epic support it. This tells you everything you need to know about Apple the big old bully. https://t.co/6MOvXuy9Fl — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 17, 2020

This Epic vs Apple situation is getting worse and worse. 🙃



Apple now says they'll remove "Unreal Engine" from Mac. Imagine all the indie devs who make games with that tool and chose a Mac to make them on. Their tool is being removed! — asimo3089 (@asimo3089) August 17, 2020

As stated in an article by The Washington Post, an Epic Games spokesperson stated:

The effects will reverberate well beyond video games . It will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson responded by calling Epic Games one of the most successful developers and stated:

We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can be easily remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers.

We won't make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our consumers.

As a result of this, Epic Games has filed a second lawsuit in light of recent actions, as it seeks to file a restraining order against Apple.

A section of the lawsuit states:

Not content simply to remove Fortnite from the App store, Apple is attacking Epic's entire business in unrelated areas. Left unchecked, Apple's actions will irreparably damage Epic's reputation among Fortnite users and be catastrophic for the future of the separate Unreal Engine business.

To get an idea of all that Epic Games stands to lose if Apple terminates their developer accounts, check out the list below:

All that Epic Games stands to lose if Apple terminates their developer accounts (Image Credits: FireMonkey/ Twitter)

Fortnite mobile, as we know it, is staring at an early expiration, with no concrete future in store. Moreover, small-scale developers are expected to be a part of the collateral damage, as tech giants continue to battle it out for App store supremacy.

Irrespective of who emerges victorious, expect the fallout to be massive with potentially game-changing effects upon the entire digital spectrum.

Also Read: 'They are trying to scare the users': Fortnite CEO explains how Google curbs competition with a sly tactic