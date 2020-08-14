Fortnite vs Apple: Epic Games release short film titled 'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' as #FreeFortnite trends online 

The war between Epic Games and Apple has taken an interesting turn, with the former announcing the release of a short film titled Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite.

The trailer is a parody of Apple's iconic 1984 commercial, which introduced the Macintosh computer. The short film was released moments after Apple announced that they were banning Fortnite from the App store.

Epic Games released an official statement on their website:

The #FreeFortnite Movement, launched by Epic Games (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Soon, Epic Games announced the release of a short film, titled Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite:

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

You can also spot the obvious similarities with the original 1984 Apple commercial:

The move to ban Fortnite came as a result of Epic Games' decision to introduce a direct payment option which would circumvent the fees involved in the Google and Apple stores.

Now with the release of its latest short film, Epic Games have taken the fight to Apple as #FreeFortnite has begun trending online.

A breakdown of Ninety Eighty-Fortnite

Akin to the original Apple commercial, a man with an apple face (replete with a bite taken out of it) replaces the ominous dictator like figure in the Fortnite parody. Epic Games take it a notch higher by also adding in a tiny worm crawling out of the apple, signifying a rotten fruit.

The inspiration behind both the videos lies in George Orwell's iconic dystopian tale, '1984', which tackled totalitarianism and surveillance. Playing upon that theme, the Fortnite short film portrays a unicorn pickaxe wielding heroine, dressed in bright hues racing past an army of lifeless, monochrome characters.

Big Brother, from George Orwell's 1984 (Image Credits: The Wildlife VPN)

She goes on to swing the pickaxe and shatter the screen as the spell breaks and the audience awakens out of a sense of induced hypnosis.

As she retreats, the figures begin to rise in solidarity and rebellion as the following message flashes on screen, along with the hashtag - #FreeFortnite:

#FreeFortnite (Image Credits: Retro/ Twitter) Apple-Face (L) and Tim Cook (R)

Another interesting Easter Egg included in the short? The apple-like dictator is modelled on Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Take a look and spot the uncanny resemblance yourself :

Apple Face (L) and Tim Cook (R)

You can read more about all the Easter eggs included in the latest Fortnite short film, here.

With their latest short film, Epic Games have incited a full-blown rebellion as #FreeFortnite is now trending on social media.

Reactions Online

Ever since Fortnite announced their latest short film, the internet has been buzzing with several posts related to #FreeFortnite and the ongoing war with Apple.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Fortnite vs Apple war has only just begun as fans across the globe have come together to take the fight to Apple as they try to #FreeFortnite.

