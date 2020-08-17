Fortnite: The hypocrisy of Epic Games and their recent lawsuits against Apple, Google

Gaming giant and creator of Fortnite, Epic Games has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry with their recent lawsuits against Apple and Google.

This bold move came in the aftermath of Epic Games' decision to introduce a Direct Payment system which was a rebellion against the duopolistic market structure dominated by Apple and Google.

The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, believes that their fight is monumental in the fight for a free and open market:

At the most basic level, we’re fighting for the freedom of people who bought smartphones to install apps from sources of their choosing, the freedom for creators of apps to distribute them as they choose, and the freedom of both groups to do business directly. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020

The chain of events set in motion through Epic Games' Direct Payment mode seem to be having far-reaching implications, shaking the very bedrock of the digital world.

The hypocrisy of Epic Games and the war against Apple and Google

The introduction of the Direct Payment system in Fortnite as a means to avoid the fees taken by Apple and Google is undoubtedly a violation of terms of service.

This is one of the major points which constitute a sense of hypocrisy in Epic Games' decision to file a nearly 60-page lawsuit on getting banned.

Apple > Fortnite



Apple has a right to set the rules for their own platform epic games clearly broke those rules.



If @liljarviss is banned from Fortnite for breaking rules then @FortniteGame should be banned from @Apple for breaking rules. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 13, 2020

It is also to be pointed out that Epic Games were expecting some sort of ban, considering they were ready with a Free Fortnite short film, along with a team of the best lawyers on standby.

This comes across as a clever attempt on their part to entice Google and Apple into a trap, replete with extensive preparation and a lengthy lawsuit in tow.

Epic Games 100% baited Apple into banning them.



They had the“1984 Apple Parody” video ready to go and also a 60+ page lawsuit ready, just moments after the ban.



They also had a Google lawsuit ready as well.



Seems like they were planning this for a long time.



Thoughts? — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) August 14, 2020

A YouTube channel called Upper Echelon Gamers released a video where they conducted a thorough analysis of the entire fiasco and tried to understand the ulterior motives behind it all.

While it has been rumoured that the main motive was to rebel against the 30% premium charged by Google and Apple, the video stated:

"The main goal is far more important and much more impactful than a simple retention of basic profit and if successful , Epic Games may have just changed the entire app industry forever, with one swift and simple manoeuvre."

The channel also pointed out that the most important part of the lawsuit is the attempt to end Apple's unreasonable and unlawful practices.

An important passage regarding financial damages read:

Epic is not bringing this case to recover these damages, Epic is not seeking any monetary damages. Instead, Epic seeks to end Apple's dominance over key technology markets, open up the space for progress and ingenuity and ensure that Apple mobile devices are open to the same competition as Apple's personal computers.

Through this statement, the real motive of Epic Games lies in their positioning as the leaders of a universal rebellion against the regime ruled by Apple and Google.

Keeping this in mind, Epic Games baited and deliberately led Apple and Google into a legal quagmire to topple their duopolistic control over the market.

The video goes on to state:

"Epic crafted this entire scenario so that the US Government will damage their competition because it is their goal to transition into the app store marketplace industry ...Epic wants the government to come in with a sledgehammer and smash the face of its soon-to-be peers."

"It is not some benevolent goal of helping the customer, it is simply a smash and grab tactic to enter with more force and acquire a greater harvest share in the turmoil while harvesting more profit in the process."

It is to be noted that 40% of Epic Games is owned by Tencent Games, a Chinese tech firm, against which extensive action was recently taken by the United States government.

I just find it hilarious that they think they have the moral high ground when they're partly owned by that Chinese Megacorp Tencent who have been known to be adding spyware to their games, so which is it Epic, freedom for gamers or taking their information? They're clowns I swear — Raymond (@Raymond_P90) August 14, 2020

The hypocritical crux of Epic Games' movement against Apple and Google is certainly something to ponder over as the stability of the app marketplace is at stake, with Fortnite mobile staring at an uncertain future.

As companies like Match Group and Spotify side with Epic Games, the question to be asked is: which regime would indeed be more oppressive and dystopian in the long run? And is Epic Games really doing this for the customer or for themselves?