Spotify comes out in support of Epic Games in war against Apple

Music streaming service Spotify has come out in support of Epic Games' decision to take a stand against Apple, who recently banned Fortnite from their App store.
This move came in the aftermath of Fortnite's introduction of a 'Direct Payment' option to avoid Google and Apple store fees.
This has now escalated into a full-fledged war of sorts, with Epic Games taking legal action and also releasing a short film, which is a parody of Apple's iconic 1984 Mackintosh commercial.
Support has poured in for Epic Games from all sectors as the #FreeFortnite movement has begun trending online. The most recent platform to support Fortnite's decision is music streaming giant, Spotify.
Spotify Vs Apple ft. Fortnite
Epic Games levelled a lawsuit against Apple for removing Fortnite from their App Store and also hinted at a sense of dictatorship by highlighting the fact that Apple keeps prices intentionally high to ensure a 30% take of customer payments.
Check out Epic Games' official statement on their website:
Epic Games also accused Apple of being a "behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition and stifle innovation", apart from attempting to suppress competition through authoritative control of the market.
The unreasonable restraints imposed by Apple caught the eye of Spotify, who came out in support of the legal route taken by Epic Games, as they complained about the monopolistic control Apple holds over its iOS app distribution.
In an official statement, a Spotify spokesperson said:
We applaud Epic Games' decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple's abuse of its dominant position.
Apple's unfair practices have disadvantaged competitors and deprived consumers for far too long. The stakes for consumers and app developers large and small couldn't be higher and ensuring that the iOS platform operates competitively and fairly is an urgent task with far-reaching implications
This is not the first time that Spotify and Apple have clashed, with the former accusing the latter of abusing their power back in 2019.
Spotify had filed an antitrust complaint citing unfair taxation as a move to deliberately disadvantage other app developers. The online community has lauded platforms like Spotify and Epic Games for calling out Apple's set of draconian rules, which for years have gone unnoticed.
With these recent developments, Apple is slowly beginning to feel the heat as Spotify hops on to the Anti-Apple bandwagon and becomes one of the biggest names to join the #FreeFortnite movement.
Reactions Online
With Spotify extending its support to Fortnite, several from the online community were quick to react and comment on the ongoing feud with Apple, which has escalated to a whole new level.
Epic Games founder, Tim Sweeney also posted a tweet, where he was vocal in taking the fight to Apple:
Check out some of the other reactions below:
Spotify's feud with Apple has received a major boost with the recent Fortnite fiasco, and the former's recent statement has helped exacerbate the ongoing Apple x Fortnite war, which is expected to escalate even further in the upcoming days.
Published 14 Aug 2020, 14:46 IST