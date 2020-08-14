Spotify comes out in support of Epic Games in war against Apple

Music streaming service Spotify has come out in support of Epic Games' decision to take a stand against Apple, who recently banned Fortnite from their App store.

This move came in the aftermath of Fortnite's introduction of a 'Direct Payment' option to avoid Google and Apple store fees.

This has now escalated into a full-fledged war of sorts, with Epic Games taking legal action and also releasing a short film, which is a parody of Apple's iconic 1984 Mackintosh commercial.

Epic baits Apple into kicking them off the app store and has a lawsuit with an ad mocking them ready to premiere in game with the entire Fortnite+gaming community behind them



10/10 bait https://t.co/arxOaNkebj — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 13, 2020

Support has poured in for Epic Games from all sectors as the #FreeFortnite movement has begun trending online. The most recent platform to support Fortnite's decision is music streaming giant, Spotify.

Spotify Vs Apple ft. Fortnite

Epic Games levelled a lawsuit against Apple for removing Fortnite from their App Store and also hinted at a sense of dictatorship by highlighting the fact that Apple keeps prices intentionally high to ensure a 30% take of customer payments.

Check out Epic Games' official statement on their website:

Image Credits: Epic Games

Epic Games also accused Apple of being a "behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition and stifle innovation", apart from attempting to suppress competition through authoritative control of the market.

The unreasonable restraints imposed by Apple caught the eye of Spotify, who came out in support of the legal route taken by Epic Games, as they complained about the monopolistic control Apple holds over its iOS app distribution.

In an official statement, a Spotify spokesperson said:

We applaud Epic Games' decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple's abuse of its dominant position.

Apple's unfair practices have disadvantaged competitors and deprived consumers for far too long. The stakes for consumers and app developers large and small couldn't be higher and ensuring that the iOS platform operates competitively and fairly is an urgent task with far-reaching implications

This is not the first time that Spotify and Apple have clashed, with the former accusing the latter of abusing their power back in 2019.

Spotify had filed an antitrust complaint citing unfair taxation as a move to deliberately disadvantage other app developers. The online community has lauded platforms like Spotify and Epic Games for calling out Apple's set of draconian rules, which for years have gone unnoticed.

With these recent developments, Apple is slowly beginning to feel the heat as Spotify hops on to the Anti-Apple bandwagon and becomes one of the biggest names to join the #FreeFortnite movement.

Reactions Online

With Spotify extending its support to Fortnite, several from the online community were quick to react and comment on the ongoing feud with Apple, which has escalated to a whole new level.

Epic Games founder, Tim Sweeney also posted a tweet, where he was vocal in taking the fight to Apple:

Today, Apple said Epic is seeking a special deal, but that's not true. We're fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers. And it'll be a hell of a fight! https://t.co/R5A48InGTg — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions below:

Spotify supports Epic's decision to take legal action of Apple saying "Apple's unfair practices have disadvantaged competitors and deprived consumers for far too long."



Read More: https://t.co/dfKEIlXaWD — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

Apple is under investigation by the US for secretly negotiating a lower revenue share with Amazon (15%), and by the EU following a 2019 complaint from Spotify over Apple’s standard 30% share. But who would’ve thought that #Fortnite would be what finally served them justice?! — arkheops (@itsarkheops) August 14, 2020

Like this isn’t just about fortnite, it’s about what apple has done to other companies being a game company or not like get your head out of your ass and look at all the scummy ass shit they did, do you not remember the Spotify situation? — NRZ | Tense 🍞 (@tenseYT) August 14, 2020

Apple just had antitrust laws hearing for this exact reason, I hope #fortnite wins this battle because apple takes 30% cut from those purchases as compared to 3% cut on android! #Spotify also joined in with #epicgames against apple's practices.#FreeFortnite #freefornite pic.twitter.com/iZZeZRuEa3 — آصف (@ASIFSHA1KH) August 13, 2020

I would love to see major developers get on strike against Apple and temporarily remove all their apps from the iOS App Store, as a sign of disagreement and stand with Epic Games and Spotify against the anti-competitive behavior of Apple. #FreeFortnite #Fortnite #Apple #antitrust — Michaël | ⚠️ TWEET ÉPINGLÉ ⚠️ (@PlugNTweet) August 13, 2020

Regardless, Fortnite is on APPLE’s platform, and must thereby adhere to their rules. Shitty situation, but fall in line Epic Games. Spotify already tried and lost this battle. — ChiSportsFan (@SP94842290) August 14, 2020

There's been increasing heat on Apple and it's App store in the past few weeks.



The EU commission, Facebook, Microsoft, Basecamp and Spotify have had a say.



Wonder how this new attack from Fortnite/Epic Games plays out... pic.twitter.com/GwHVxIfeE6 — Erick Mokaya😷 (@ekmokaya) August 13, 2020

Epic had shit planned, they can't write a 65 page lawsuit and make a whole ass video about it in 1 hour. — F8Tality (@F8Tality_) August 13, 2020

So let me get this straight, Apple literally took Fortnite off their app because epic games found a way to give us cheaper v-bucks...? Apple's brand has always been overly greedy, and overpriced, that's gross. I'm 100% on #TeamTimSweeney — Happy Power (@HappyPower) August 13, 2020

We stand with you Epic! The monopoly must go down! — The Fortnite Guy (@The_FortniteGuy) August 13, 2020

Spotify's feud with Apple has received a major boost with the recent Fortnite fiasco, and the former's recent statement has helped exacerbate the ongoing Apple x Fortnite war, which is expected to escalate even further in the upcoming days.

