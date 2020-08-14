'They are trying to scare the users': Fortnite CEO explains how Google curbs competition with a sly tactic

Epic Games is currently embroiled in a dual war with Apple and Google over the removal of Fortnite from their respective App Stores.

The unceremonious ban of Fortnite has led to Epic Games taking legal action against both of the companies. The two tech giants banned Fortnite in the aftermath of Epic Games introducing a system of Direct Payment, which would help players avoid the fees charged by Google and Apple Stores.

Fortnite CEO, Tim Sweeney, also spoke at length against the Fortnite ban as he advocated equal access to all platforms.

Today, Apple said Epic is seeking a special deal, but that's not true. We're fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers. And it'll be a hell of a fight! https://t.co/R5A48InGTg — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020

Tim Sweeney has been warning of a duopolistic market ruled by Apple and Google for quite a while now and has revealed the same during recent interviews.

Tim Sweeney on Google, Fortnite and lack of parity

In an interview with The Washington Post this year, the creator of Fortnite, Tim Sweeney cited the example of Facebook and Google, who derive profit from 'causing harm to customers as well as their supportive ecosystems':

Facebook and Google have been leaders in this trend. They give you a service for free, and they make you pay for it in the form of currency that’s dearer than money … loss of privacy and loss of freedom.

Sweeney has been a staunch critic of platforms such as Apple and Google, and frequently advocates the need for more open platforms and cross-platform economies.

In an exclusive interview with Joseph Kim of GameWorks in July this year, Tim Sweeney further elaborated upon the issue:

These platforms (Apple and Google) should be truly open to competition, the problem here is that the revenue sharing is not determined by free market competition.

Going on to call the rates distorted, he states:

Google built Android as an open platform but then they built a type of maze of business dealings which make it kind of de facto closed....I've called it a fake open platform..they're all forced bundled together in one massive package, you have to take it or leave it.

He explains that such a practice not only locks down the Store but also prevents any third-party App Store from operating at the same parity.

In a direct attack on Google's aversion to open competition, he shares his views and says:

On Android, you have to go through this incredibly complicated series of screens to give it permission to finally download Fortnite.

Everytime we have an update, there's potentially more construction screens and if we try to open up the Epic Games store on Android, you have to go through a series of scary dialogues , each one of which is designed to scare the users off.

You can watch Tim Sweeney's entire interview on YouTube in the video below:

Tim Sweeney seems to have won over a section of the online community with his outspoken criticism of Apple and Google, as the feud rages on.

#TeamTimSweeney #freefortnite @TimSweeneyEpic

Tim Sweeney,



This movement against Apple and Google is right and very important devs need more for their hard work and I'm glad you guys understand that please never back down from this fight!

I'll always be #TeamTimSweeney ❤️ — Vrtgo CJAG (Staff/Content Creator) (@CameronGarlan14) August 14, 2020

