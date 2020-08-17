In case you haven't heard, Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing them of following 'Anti-competitive' practices. This was in response to Apple deciding to remove Fortnite from their App Store. The decision came as a result of Epic providing an alternate payment system to Fortnite players, which allowed them to save up to 20% of their money.

Further, we saw Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney claim that the lawsuit is not an attempt to gain compensation. He said that at the end of the day, they are fighting for smartphone users' freedom to choose the platform they want to make their software purchases from. In a recent interview, he also called Apple the most' manipulative business' of the world.

Since then, quite a lot of new information has cropped up about the lawsuit, and now we know exactly how much money Apple has made due to their 30% cut on all transactions.

Apple's 30% cut has made them nearly $400 million from Fortnite

Prominent YouTuber Mykal, better known as 'The Fortnite Guy,' posted a video featuring Attorney Dan Pulse, from the Management agency CarterPulse. This is the same agency that recently got Fortnite Pro Waffles unbanned. The lawyer can be heard explaining that there are quite a few other companies that are supporting Epic in its lawsuit.

This includes notable big-shot organizations such as Spotify and Tinder, who are all aware and conscious about the monopoly that Apple does not want to give up on its App Store.

He also explained that Apple's practices violate both the Sherman Act and the California Cartwright Act.

Both the acts are aimed to prevent companies from creating a monopoly, and prohibit 'Anti-competitive' practices. Further, he explained that Epic Games does not want compensation from Apple, and are only looking for an injunction to allow Fortnite to exist on their App Store. He told that the total damages they have currently asked for is no more than $75,000, and that is only to cover the attorney and other fees.

Finally, he explained that this issue is not just about Epic Games or Fortnite, but also about a lot of other companies that are tired of this monopoly. He also confirmed that Apple had taken 30% of profits worth around $1.2 billion, which roughly translates to a whopping $400 million!

Towards the end, we see the lawyer explain that Fortnite is not a game that necessarily needs the Apple Store to thrive. Epic currently does not have an option but to allow Apple's monopoly to exist.

While the lawsuit itself might take more than a year to bear any fruition, it is surely time for companies to stand up to the monopoly. You can watch the entire clip in the video below.