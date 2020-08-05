Fortnite: #FreeWaffles trends in the United States as Epic Games wrongfully bans pro

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has been a mixed bag. On the one hand, there has been a steady stream of new cosmetics and equipment coming into the game. Furthermore, the v13.40 update has finally introduced cars.

But on the other hand, Fortnite fans and notable content creators have been complaining about a variety of issues that still plague the game. Recently, we saw some influencers accusing Epic Games of posting clickbait updates, while others have been complaining about glitches and bugs.

Image Credits: epicgames.com

These glitches have not just affected streamers or average players. Recently, pro gamer Bugha complained about the glider glitch affecting his gameplay during the Fortnite Champion Series. And now, it appears that it was not the only glitch-related story to come out of this season’s FNCS.

Fortnite: #FreeWaffles trends on Twitter as Epic wrongfully bans a pro

Recently, we talked about a new glitch that allowed Fortnite players to carry infinite items in their inventory. As a result, it helped players spawn countless copies of the same thing buy leaving it inside a motorboat and then bleeding out. When revived, their inventory got an unlimited supply of that item. You can follow this article, or the video below, for more information on the glitch.

During the final of the FNCS qualifiers, a Fortnite pro named ‘Waffles’ encountered the glitch first hand, and ended up with an unlimited supply of crash pads. He has previously played for the Junior Rogue Fortnite team as well.

After the incident, he was handed a ban for 30 days. Waffles ended up filing a report, and on 4th August, posted the following tweet:

what a shitty way to end my comp career thanks for all the good memories pic.twitter.com/RLuFKY1DMz — waffles (@WafflesFN) August 3, 2020

As you can see, Epic’s team manually reviewed the ban and decided that they would not overturn the ban. This decision was met with anger by most Fortnite fans, who rushed to Waffles’ aid. As you can see below, people rushed to console him, including some notable Fortnite pros.

Image Credits: waffles, twitter.com

Image Credits: waffles, twitter.com

Pretty soon, the #FreeWaffles hashtag started trending on Twitter, making for quite a few jokes and memes.

Image Credits: #freewaffles, twitter.com

Also, some users were downright confused. They thought the hashtag meant free waffles, and there was something they could do to win the same!

Image Credits: #freewaffles, twitter.com

A troll account — Fortnite Competitive — even posted the following message for the game's fans. Quite a few got fooled, as the handle is an exact copy of the official Fortnite Competitive Twitter account. Regardless, as of now, the ban has not been lifted.

We have lifted the competitive ban on @WafflesFN account, sorry for the inconvenience. #freewaffles — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitiveNA) August 3, 2020

You can watch the entire incident in the video below: