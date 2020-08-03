Fortnite community reacts to Bugha's game-breaking glider bug during FNCS

We all know that the Fortnite World Cup has been cancelled this year. Many people expected the Fortnite Champion Series for this season to meet the same fate, but fortunately, that did not happen. The tournament is now being held entirely online.
Furthermore, we talked about the ‘glider glitch’, which is expected to be fixed as part of the v13.40 update. This issue affects glider speed, and players sometimes move slower when the glider is redeployed in certain situations.
If you are a Fortnite fan, you have probably already heard the name of Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf. He is a 17-year-old professional Fortnite player, YouTuber and Twitch streamer who was the winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Solos event.
Like many other professionals, in the absence of the World Cup, he was pretty psyched about the Fortnite Champion Series. Furthermore, he seemed particularly impressed with the new Coral Castle POI.
However, for Bugha, the tournament did not go as planned, and he posted the following tweet. Two others followed the one below.
Bugha reacts to Fortnite’s glider bug
The above tweet was followed by one in which he posted a snapshot of the results. He finished second, and as one would expect, he wasn't happy.
Bugha went further and expressed his disbelief over such a bug playing a vital role in an official Fortnite tournament.
Users all over social media have been complaining about the same issue for more almost two months. Several posts have cropped up on the developer-supported FortniteBR Subreddit as well. Some of the users appear incredibly frustrated, as you can see below.
As you would expect, several users on social media came forward and agreed with Bugha. Others simply egged him on.
Some of his fans agreed with what he said, and were extremely sure that he would have won had the bug not affected his game.
One user, however, went ahead and suggested that Bugha should be happy. When somebody explained to him the situation, he reiterated his point by saying that second place was not so bad. However, people were not impressed, and somebody told this user that he doesn’t have the right mentality, if he thought second was good enough.
As it turned out, the guy did not play Fortnite, and was not disappointed to find out that his mentality is not right to make it as a pro.Published 03 Aug 2020, 21:45 IST