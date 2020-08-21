Fortnite: Epic creates new #FreeFortnite Cup after being banned

In the wake of Apple’s removal of Fortnite from its App Store, Epic has created a new competitive event for Fortnite players to compete in. This new Fortnite cup offers players real life swag and in game skins.

Free Fortnite Cup Schedule

Epic continues Apple feud by giving away Android devices in #FreeFortnite tournamenthttps://t.co/gl5J8AgXvP pic.twitter.com/phBls3KKgQ — Mashable (@mashable) August 21, 2020

Players can compete in this new Fortnite cup on August 23rd, and it will have slightly different rules than a typical competitive Fortnite event. Players won’t earn points based on their placement, only wins, eliminations, and time spent active will count towards a player’s tournament points. Here are the details:

Active Time - 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island.

Eliminations - 1 point per Elim

Victory Royale - 10 points for each Victory Royale

Additionally, players will be limited to 12 games maximum to achieve their tournament points.

Players who earn at least 10 points will be awarded a free #FreeFortnite skin. Meanwhile, the top 20,000 players will have a #FreeFortnite hat shipped to their location, and the top 1,200 will win one the following prizes:

Alienware Gaming Laptop®

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7®

OnePlus 8 - 90FPS on a phone

PlayStation 4 Pro®

Xbox One X®

Nintendo Switch®

Fortnite provides steps for mobile players to stay connected

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23.



Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020

In addition to this new Fortnite Cup, Epic provided steps for mobile players to stay connected to Fortnite in these strange times. For Android users, Epic simply linked to their own website as a new place to download updates and install the game.

However, for iOS users, Epic seems to have settled on simply telling them where else they can play. This likely means that there is little hope for iOS players who want to continue playing through their Apple devices.

This is likely a confirmation that the end of Fortnite iOS is right around the corner. Whether or not you have an opinion about Apple banning Fortnite, this will be the last chance for all Fortnite players to compete together in a shared event. Be sure to check out how to join and participate here.