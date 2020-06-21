Fortnite: Midas is alive and plotting his revenge in a boat near Sweaty Sands

Midas' send-off was dubbed as way too abrupt for it to be true. Could that be the case?

The notorious overlord seems to have found a new mobile home close to sweaty sands and is recruiting new members.

No, Midas is not dead, the Ghost team leader is alive and planning his revenge. (Image Credits: LeBroller)

Shortly after the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer went live, the Fortnite community rushed online with never-ending questions about the new revelations in the short clip.

Fortnite Season 3 appears to include many things that the game's community had already anticipated: an unfortunate flood plaguing the island, Shadow taking control and the discovery of new POIs. What threw the community off-balance was, however, a glimpse of Midas being chomped away by a shark. This had people wondering: Is Midas dead in Fortnite?

Here is a detailed look at everything that you should consider before rushing to a conclusion regarding Midas' whereabouts.

Did Midas actually die in Fortnite Season 3 trailer?

On his appearance in the Fortnite trailer, Midas' ever-present grin was noticeably gone. The spy leader was seemingly cast out from 'The Agency' and left stranded on a plank in the middle of an ocean. This sounds incredibly dangerous as there is always the threat of sharks in an ocean.

This is precisely when Meowscles is introduced riding a shark, headed straight towards Midas, who flaps desperately to get out of danger's way. Unfortunately for Midas, the shark can be seen chomping his way through the plank, throwing him into the ocean. That is all we know about the infamous character, which is why it's still too soon to chalk him off as 'dead'.

There was no mention of Midas during the rest of the trailer that hinted towards him being gone forever. For all we know, the notorious overlord could have made a swift escape while underwater, or perhaps turned the shark into gold.

Could Midas be a target who 'knew too much'?

During the Doomsday live event, we figured out a lot about what 'Fortnite' actually is. In a nutshell, however, the Battle Royale island is a simulation where players are trapped in a loop; jumping from the battle bus, fighting to be last man standing and then doing it all over again.

WATCH: Agent Jonesy reveals 'Fortnite' is actually a simulation.

Based on an educated guess, Midas seems to be the only individual to have seen through the conundrum and devised an elaborate plan involving 'The Device'. This device was intended to stop the storm and cause inconsistency in the 'simulated loop', which would then allow Midas to take control of the island from Agent Jonesy and his office.

Understandably, Jonesy and his team did not take the intrusion too well. Moments before everything goes haywire, a strange light could be seen striking the Doomsday device, as pointed out by a Fortnite YouTuber.

This could very well be a counter-attack from Jonesy's office to stop Midas from going through with his plan and retaining control over the island.

Midas' plan for revenge

Although most of the theories are just wild speculation at this point, multiple players have pointed out that Midas' might still be alive. This has a lot to do with how the Fortnite storyline is expected to progress.

Boat with Ghost banner in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: ChilliNikov / Epic Games)

The Fortnite community argued that the send-off Midas received 'cannot be it'. ChilliNikov, a popular Youtuber, also pointed out a boat which can be located close to Sweaty Sands; one of the only locations in the Fortnite map which still boasts the 'Join Ghost' banner from Chapter 2, Season 2.

This could very likely be our first major hint at Midas' existence in Fortnite Season 3.