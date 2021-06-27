Fortnite Marvel Item Shop values at over 64,300 V-Bucks

When Epic Games revealed that the Fortnite Thanos skin was coming to the shop, fans went berzerk, and for good reason. The Thanos skin was first introduced three years ago. Then, just like those affected by the snap, it disappeared. Since then, there has been no news or updates about it.

Then suddenly, out of the blue, Epic Games announced that the skin would be returning to the Item Shop. While fans were happy to see the skin return, no one would have expected what was coming along with it. Suffice to say, the shop rotation of June 26th is perhaps the most expensive in Fortnite history.

Dread it...Run from it...Destiny arrives all the same.



Dread it...Run from it...Destiny arrives all the same.

Snap up the Thanos Outfit and the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, part of the Mad Titan Set, available now in the Shop!

Fortnite-Marvel Item Shop: It's time to assemble

The Item Shop has a lot of expensive cosmetics coming through daily. From the Icon Series to limited-time offers and even a few Fortnite OG items every now-and-then. However, players and leakers alike were not ready for the vast amount of cosmetics that were about to be released.

Almost like the "Avenger Assemble" moment from the movie, it would seem that the developers have assembled the holy grail of Marvel cosmetics for fans who play Fortnite. For with the Thanos skin came every other Marvel collaborative skin following the rotation.

#Fortnite Item Shop: 27.06.2021

#Fortnite Item Shop: 27.06.2021

While there are other cosmetic items available, Marvel cosmetics make up the bulk of the section, featuring a whopping 36 cosmetic pieces in total. While this in itself is extraordinary, what was even more shocking was the total valuation of the shop.

According to HYPEX and many other leakers, depending on how the cosmetics were bought, the total value of the items was anywhere between 50,000 V-Bucks to 81,700 V-Bucks. Suffice to say, big spenders are having a field day.

While it's just speculation and wishful thinking at the moment, given the circumstances, Epic Games could be gearing up for another collaboration with Marvel on a massive scale.

With the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic coming to a close, it clears the way for Epic Games to collab with Marvel. Additionally, given that the Loki skin will be coming to the game next month via Fortnite Crew, players may soon see characters from Marvel's Phase 4 entering the Fortnite metaverse.

