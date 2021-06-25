Fortnite Loki skin: Asgardian mischief-maker arrives on the Battle Royale island

Fans have been wanting the Loki skin ever since Disney Plus announced the spin-off. However, given that Batman and DC are officially part of Fortnite Season 6 and even in the current season, no one would have imagined a Loki skin coming to Fortnite this season.

It's hard to believe that the God of Mischief will be gracing the island with his presence soon. Fans and leakers first spotted Loki after being sneakily teased as a silhouette in Fortnite's Crew loading screen.

However, since the image focused on Mecha Cuddle Master and her return to the island, the speculation and possibility of a Loki skin collaboration soon dwindled as Season 7 began.

Nonetheless, a short while ago, the collaboration was officially announced in a post by Fortnite on Twitter. So, for once, the developers had the pleasure of announcing the collaboration before the leakers could. The official post by Fortnite reads:

"It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island. Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July."

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn't the only one who found their way to the Island.



Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July

How to get the Loki skin in Fortnite

Players will have to be subscribed to Fortnite Crew to receive the Loki skin. It may later become available via the shop. However, this will be the only way to acquire it at the moment.

Loki will be in the next Fortnite Crew! Here's what to expect:



-Loki Outfit

-His staff as a Harvesting Tool



[Image is a Concept] #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/Wkq8HtcrU8 — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 25, 2021

While there's nothing official from Epic Games, based on assumptions, the Loki skin will also come alongside his staff which will be a harvesting tool in-game. In addition to outfit and staff, players may also get to see an infinity stone in some manner or form.

Is Epic Games gearing up for another Marvel collaboration?

According to HYPEX, a Carnage skin from the Venom movie could be coming later this year. Given these facts, would it be possible that Epic Games is gearing up for another Marvel collaboration?

To add to this speculation, even the Thanos skin is due to become available soon in the Fortnite Item Shop. While there's currently no official word from Epic Games regarding a full-blown Marvel collaboration, the possibilities are endless when it comes to Fortnite.

RUMOR: A Carnage skin could be coming to the game in the coming months.



This was stated by a source that has been correct in the past, but I'm still going to mark this as a rumor since plans can always change.



Carnage will be part of the new Venom movie coming out in September. pic.twitter.com/JA4hb6f8zy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 15, 2021

