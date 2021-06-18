How to get Thanos skin in Fortnite Season 7

Three years later, 'The Mad Titan' returned to the game. With him, there is also the possibility of getting the Thanos skin in Fortnite. It's been a while, but the wait has been worth it.

Loopers can finally bring balance once more to the game by donning the outfit and snapping fingers. Although the snap may not work, it'll still look very cool.

First introduced to Fortnite during the LTM, known as the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode, players got the chance to sample his raw power and defeat their opponents.

What could this be? 🤔 Are we getting another LTM or finally getting a Thanos Skin? https://t.co/VVw5ZPB5nq — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 18, 2021

Currently, players will also be able to claim the Thanos skin in Fortnite via two distinct methods - trading and conquest.

How to get the Thanos skin in Fortnite

Players looking to own the outfit without battling can purchase the Thanos skin in Fortnite from the item shop from June 26th onward. While the price is unknown, the cosmetic item will definitely come in a bundle pack.

On the other hand, players looking forward to fighting and earning the skin can register and participate in the Thanos Cup. The event starts on June 21st.

Thanos now has his own skin in Fortnite. We only need a Chitauri skin and we will all be able to recreate this legendary moment pic.twitter.com/AvkMKb2zY0 — Antre (@Antre___) June 18, 2021

How to win the Thanos skin in Fortnite

Starting June 21st, loopers will be able to compete in glorious combat for the chance to win the prized Thanos skin in Fortnite. Be sure to find a skilled duos partner, as the tournament will last for a while.

Players will be allowed to compete in up to 10 matches for three hours tops. The top-performing teams from each region will earn the mighty Thanos skin in Fortnite.

The Universe required correction.



Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release in the Item Shop!



More info: https://t.co/nkxTEr2YLP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

In addition to the outfit, Back Bling, inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, will also be up for grabs by the winners. However, for those who manage to score at least eight points in total, they will be receiving the 'Thanos Watches! Spray' for their efforts.

As always, players must have their Epic Account at level 30, and 2FA enabled to participate in the event. Here are the rules for the event. Gear up, Loopers. It's time to assemble.

Edited by Srijan Sen