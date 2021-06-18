Fortnite teases the return of Thanos and Infinity Gauntlet

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has brought a lot of changes to the game. As with all new seasons there is a new theme, new storyline, new weapons and new characters. One new character that's been leaked may have been coming for a long time. In fact, he is inevitable.

He is inevitable...🟠🔴🔵🟣🟢🟡 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

This character has been in the game before and is part of the most popular franchise right now. That Fortnite tweet isn't too difficult to interpret for most players: it's Thanos. While he does have a number of infamous quotes, perhaps the most notable is "I am inevitable," from Avengers Endgame.

Thanos returns to Fortnite

The first time Thanos arrived, it was for a limited time crossover with Marvel. Promoting the release of Avengers Endgame, Fortnite and Marvel teamed up to bring Thanos, the Chitauri and many of the original Avengers into the game.

Thanos back to fortnite 😳 pic.twitter.com/ewkS19Uf5r — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) June 18, 2021

This was an instant hit, as players were able to play the game as either the Chitauri and potentially Thanos himself, or as the Avengers. Hawkeye's Bow, Captain America's Shield, Iron Man's Repulsors and Stormbreaker were all available weapons for players.

It is unclear how Fortnite Thanos will be returning. The Mad Titan made his recent and likely final appearance in the MCU in 2019. Loki, the current MCU show, doesn't appear to have any connection to Thanos. They've teamed up in the past, though, and with Loki's current time-hopping abilities, it could happen. Loki was teased as a Season 7 addition, but hasn't arrived yet, either. Perhaps the addition of these Marvel villains could be related.

Loki was teased as a new addition to Fortnite. Image via GGRecon

Still, as one of the most feared and popular villains in pop culture, it makes sense to bring Thanos back to Fortnite. How they'll be doing it remains unclear, but that's never been an issue for Fortnite before. They have always found a way to make the addition of seemingly random characters make sense in the storyline. With the alien theme, it could work because Thanos is from outer space and has worked with aliens before.

What is clear is that the players and fans are excited for this move. The Fortnite tweet has surpassed 18 thousand likes in just over 30 minutes, signifying just how popular this addition will be. The replies are also overwhelmingly positive. There is no timetable for when Thanos will arrive, but players are already waiting in high anticipation.

