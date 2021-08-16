Wonder Woman is coming to Fortnite: Release date, cosmetics and everything we know so far

Wonder Woman, arguably the most popular female superhero, is going to be joining Fortnite. DC Comics collaborations continue to grow with the recent addition of Superman (DC's flagship character) and now Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman, also known as Diana Prince, will be joining her DC companions Batman, Superman, the Joker, Harley Quinn, Green Arrow and more in the fight against the alien invaders.

Wonder Woman joins Black Widow, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Raven and Harley Quinn as female comics characters in Fortnite. She will be releasing very soon, so here's everything we know so far.

Wonder Woman in Fortnite

The official date for Wonder Woman's debut in the Item Shop will be August 19, which is a mere three days from now. The skin will likely cost 1,500 V-Bucks and will come with several accompanying cosmetics. She currently has been confirmed by Epic Games to have her own pickaxe and back bling.

Wonder Woman will be in the item shop on August 19th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 16, 2021

She will also have an armored skin variation. A loading screen has already been leaked featuring herself, Batman and Superman, arguably the three most popular DC characters. These will all likely come in a bundle as well as individually.

With Diana set to hit the Item Shop on the 19, Fortnite players should prepare for a tournament on the 18. Gamora recently had her own cup in which participants that qualified unlocked the skin for free before it hit the Item Shop and it appears that Wonder Woman will receive the same treatment.

The Wonder Woman Cup will work the same way the Gamora Cup did. On August 18, teams from each region (duos) will have three hours to complete ten matches and earn as many points as possible. The top teams from each region will unlock the skin and the back bling for free. The point system works the same as well, with one point for elimination, points for different placements and 42 points for a Victory Royale.

Wonder Woman. Image via Warner Bros.

"The fierce Amazonian Warrior leaves Paradise Island and lands in Fortnite to fight alongside fellow Justice League members," Epic Games says. Wonder Woman will be landing on Fortnite Island very soon.

