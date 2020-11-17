Fortnite: Last Laugh Bundle finally hits in-game store

The much-anticipated Last Laugh Bundle is now available in Fortnite, and it's time for the Clown Prince of Crime to run around the map dealing out 'killer jokes.'

This bundle was long-awaited by the entire community because of the skins it featured. Coupled with the Joker skin would be a Poison Ivy skin and a Midas Rex skin, sporting a brand new armor.

The Last Laugh Bundle in Fortnite

The primary highlight of the Last Laugh Bundle remains the Joker skin. The new armor that Midas appears to be wearing indicates that he survived the shark attack despite taking considerable damage.

This bundle contains 11 items, including these skins. It has new emotes, a couple of pickaxes, and the pick-a-card emote. As a bonus,1000 V-bucks will be given to everyone who purchases it.

The Joker skin, along with its counterparts, is expected to drop for the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PCs, and the Nintendo Switch. There's a chance that the pack may also be coming to Androids at the same time that it drops for the other platforms. The Last Laugh Bundle is expected to be priced around $30.

Joker's arrival on the Fortnite island makes things interesting, as the ongoing storyline with Marvel hasn't concluded yet. It remains to be seen how the Marvel and DC characters play out in the storyline, and if at all Joker and Ivy will be part of the storyline.

Advertisement

About a year back, the Batman skin was also added to the game. And now that his arch-nemesis has finally made it into Fortnite, it remains to be seen if the Caped Crusader will return.

It’s always darkest before the dawn.



Grab the Caped Crusader Bundle including the Batman Comic Book Outfit, the Dark Knight Movie Outfit, the Batman Pickaxe and the Batwing Glider in the Store now! #FortniteXBatman pic.twitter.com/im274hvVd0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2019

If Batman does come back, there may be a new storyline involving the Clown Prince of Crime and the World's Greatest Detective. It's all just an assumption at this point, though, as there hasn't been any official statement from Epic Games yet. But that's something which would be interesting to see.

For now, players will get to run around the Fortnite map wearing the Joker skin and blowing things up. So, they can go out there and have fun, while asking their victims: Why so serious?