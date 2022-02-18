Latest Marvel leak reveals 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' villain, and it's not Adam Warlock

The year has just begun, and fans anticipate the next phase of Marvel films. After the smashing success of Spider-Man No Way Home, a trailer for MCU's next film, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, was released earlier this week during Super Bowl LVI that broke the internet. However, one of the most anticipated films in the franchise is the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise

When fans last saw the Guardians in the hit blockbuster Avengers: Endgame that ended on a cliffhanger for the gang, there was a wait for their story to end. However, as the leaks suggest, Adam Warlock is rumored to be the latest addition to the third installment and it turns out he's not playing the bad guy. The answer is much more horrifying than it could change the fate of the Guardians forever.

Guardians face a new villain in Marvel GOTG: Vol. 3

In a recent leak by YouTube content creator The Cosmic Wonder, it was revealed that Adam Warlock is not the only character who poses a threat to the Guardians in the third film. However, he turns to the good side as in Marvel comics, Warlock is an ally of the group.

Turns out, the actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who's currently playing Murn in the HBO Max DC series Peacemaker, is also involved in Guardians Vol. 3 with James Gunn to direct. Gunn has been a director for the past two Guardians films and is currently the creator of Peacemaker. In an interview, Iwuji revealed his involvement in the new GOTG film.

He stated that he's playing a character in the new Marvel film, bringing more "Extremism." Speculation reveals that the big bad "Extremist villain" Iwuji might be playing is none other than the Head of the Sovereign, The High Evolutionary.

In the comics, The High Evolutionary is the head of the Sovereign, who created Adam Warlock in the post-credit scene of Vol. 2 film. He is a lot more evil than warlock because the mission of the Sovereign in Marvel comics and movies is the same.

Creating their species and producing living beings using artificial methods. Their mission is so vast that The High Evolutionary leaves the Earth and goes to another dimension to create his own Earth in the comics.

Imagine the scale and the kind of power it would take a living being to create energy on a planet. Iwuji explained that his character would encounter every single member of the Guardians team and that did not go well.

As much as fans know about The High Evolutionary, they can expect a few character deaths along the way in Marvel Studios' GOTG Vol. 3.

To battle the High Evolutionary, Guardians would need the help of a celestial or a god, who contains the power to defeat him and take down the Sovereign. For that to happen, either Thor, who was last seen teaming up with the group at the end of Avengers: Endgame, has to step up. Or Star Lord, even after he lost his powers in the collapse of Ego's planet, might have something in store.

Nevertheless, whoever it might be, according to speculation, Marvel's GOTG Vol. 3 will be a much bigger movie than the other two and fans can expect the arrival of more characters from the comics.

How is Adam Warlock a "Guardians" Ally?

Adam Warlock, also known as Him or Adam, was created by The High Priestess Ayesha at the end of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Upon his creation, after their defeat to Yondu and the Guardians, the Sovereign would be back to take revenge. Based on Ayesha's orders, the Sovereign, alongside their advanced artificial being Warlock, could break chaos amongst them.

Due to this, the fan base speculated Warlock to be the film's main antagonist. However, that's not the case in comics or Marvel's video games.

In the recent GOTG game, Adam was an ally to the group on a quest to take down Raker and free Quill's "alleged daughter" from his possession. Warlock played a major role in taking down Universal Church of Truth and Raker single-handedly.

However, as alterations are made from the comics in the movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently sticking to its source material and planning to "play by the book." So fans can expect Warlock to be on the group's side while they fight the biggest battle of their lives.

