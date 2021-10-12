Will Poulter joins 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3': Who is Adam Warlock in MCU?

News of Will Poulter being in talks to portray Adam Warlock in the fourth installment (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) broke out recently. On October 12, director James Gunn confirmed the casting via his tweet.

In the tweet, Gun said,

“Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3”

It has been four years since Adam Warlock was teased in the post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). The scene showcased the Sovereign high-priestess creating Adam Warlock as the perfect version of their race to eliminate the Guardians.

After much controversy with writer and director James Gunn, production for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reportedly begin in November. While the film is slated for a 2023 release, a holiday special featuring the group, and potentially Thor, is reportedly set to drop on Disney+ in 2022.

How will Adam Warlock be featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

James Gunn has already changed the origin of Adam Warlock in the MCU. However, the choice has been for the better as it prevented the further establishment of the Enclave; the group that created Adam in the comics.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Gunn also established that Ayesha (played by Elizabeth Debicki) named the powerful character "Adam." This leaves room for Adam to get the moniker of Warlock from Herbert Wyndham (The High Evolutionary), as in the comics.

In the comics, Adam Warlock has been primarily portrayed as an anti-hero, and as a hero too. However, in certain instances with his early appearances, the character was also shown as an antagonist. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 could initially have Warlock as the antagonist, who later turns less hostile towards the group, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Adam Warlock transitioning into an ally for the Guardians could result in an interesting dynamic with Ayesha; who created him for the sole purpose of killing the Guardians.

Adam Warlock’s powers?

Adam Warlock in comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Adam’s powers differ from time to time with his birthing cycles. According to Thanos Sourcebook Vol 1 #1, Adam can subconsciously develop new abilities as needed with each rebirth session from the regenerative cocoon (aka Birthing Pod).

His powers include super-strength, durability, super speed, and borderline immortality. Adam Warlock can also fly, absorb and utilize energy, as well as possess extreme cellular regeneration.

While Will Poulter is an established actor, several MCU fans have taken to Twitter to mention their disappointment over Zac Efron and Garrett Hedlund losing out on the role. Efron (33) has been a fan-favorite for the role ever since Adam Warlock’s teaser in 2017.

