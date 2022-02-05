John Cena name drops BLACKPINK in the latest DC show Peacemaker

First BTS and now BLACKPINK, John Cena made a quick and witty reference to the K-pop girl group in the latest American television show Peacemaker. Cena stars in the new HBO Max original television show as a violent, muscle-bound, kill-happy vigilante in the DC Comic-inspired flick.

Created as a spinoff series and a sequel to James Gunn’s 2021 feature film The Suicide Squad, the new HBO Max show Peacemaker focuses on the life of an unexpected character.

John Cena's witty line about BLACKPINK in Peacemaker

John Cena features on the new HBO Max original television show wherein he stars as the avaricious Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker. Cena's latest BLACKPINK reference was incorporated into one of his lines.

In episode 6, titled Murn After Reading, after Adebayo's surprise, Murn reveals his biggest secret, broken out of jail by Detective Song, Auggie Smith returns home with plans to kill his son, and as Peacemaker tries to contact his bottled alien prisoner, the police surround his home.

In Peacemaker and Vigilante's car scene, the pacifist diplomat gets furious and goes berserk. He mentions a couple of names like Taylor Swift and the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK also find a mention in this episode.

Peacemaker yells at Vigilante,

"I don't know what the cloud is!"

He further lashes out and says,

"The f*ucking cloud happened when I was in prison, okay? Everybody talks about this f*cking cloud. They might as well be talking about neuropsychology or f*cking cricket or BLACKPINK songs!"

To which Vigilante responds,

"You're a little intense right now".

Netizens have been lapping up the references to the K-pop girl group. They took to Twitter to retweet the hilarious scene between the two fictional characters and stated that the series made their day.

jennifer holland's pr manager @GRACEFlLMS PEACEMAKER MENTIONED BLACKPINK I WIN TODAY PEACEMAKER MENTIONED BLACKPINK I WIN TODAY

snowdrop rapture @rosiesIife peacemaker mentioning blackpink songs peacemaker mentioning blackpink songs😭

ezio. @ezioyrrwtf Blackpink and Taylor Swift fans should watch yesterday's peacemaker episode Blackpink and Taylor Swift fans should watch yesterday's peacemaker episode 😂

Earlier in episode 5 titled Monkey Dory, Peacemaker made a BTS reference after Economos gave a rather disastrous PowerPoint presentation to fill everyone in on what Butterflies are. Peacemaker hurled a list of names,

"Then why'd you put him there, you f*t f*ck? What about Ariana Grande, or Drake? Brad Pitt, Payne Stewart, or Doug the Pug, Khloe Kardashian, the Red Tiger from Voltron, Fran Tarkenton, Joe Montana, Joe Mantegna, Eddie Murphy, Michael Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, BTS... I'm giving you a list of people you could've done."

army film club @0613frames John Cena name dropping BTS in the recent episode of Peacemaker, confirming their existence in the DCEU John Cena name dropping BTS in the recent episode of Peacemaker, confirming their existence in the DCEU ✨ https://t.co/BA9ATfTKDH

HBO Max's original television series Peacemaker: where to watch and more

John Cena embodies his character perfectly - fun, hilarious, and full of surprises. The overall tone of this show is mostly action comedy. There are plenty of comical lines and puns made by the characters, while other moments are more brutal. The show doesn’t shy away from blood and gore, though that’s not the main focus, it's just used efficiently to make viewers laugh.

The show premiered on January 13, 2022. The new episodes will be released every Thursday and a subscription to HBO Max is required to watch the show.

