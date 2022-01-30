John Cena makes quick BTS reference on DC show 'Peacemaker'

Note: 'Peacemaker' spoilers ahead.

John Cena stars in the new HBO Max original television series Peacemaker. The professional American wrestler is known to like the K-pop group BTS and has now hopped on the ARMY bandwagon.

On the show, Cena made a BTS reference in one of his lines, and fans have been lapping it up.

Peacemaker star John Cena proves he is a certified ARMY

Cena has expressed his love for BTS on more than one occasion, from posting memes on his official social media handle to praising the band in interviews.

The American wrestler, rapper, and actor debuted on the new HBO Max original television series wherein he stars as mercenary Christopher Smith, aka Chris. Cena's latest BTS reference was incorporated into one of his lines on the show.

army film club @0613frames John Cena name dropping BTS in the recent episode of Peacemaker, confirming their existence in the DCEU John Cena name dropping BTS in the recent episode of Peacemaker, confirming their existence in the DCEU ✨ https://t.co/BA9ATfTKDH

In Episode 5, titled Monkey Dory, Economos (an A.R.G.U.S. agent) puts together a detailed presentation that’s meant to fill everyone in on what “Butterflies” are. In DC Comics, they’re a series of mind-controlled killers.

Unfortunately, it was not a good PowerPoint presentation. It triggered Peacemaker (played by Cena) to ultimately go beserk about how there were so many other people that Economos could have framed for his crimes and yet he framed his father:

"(chuckles) it's amazing, the incredible amount of time you put into this presentation, and how incredibly sh*tty it still is!"

To which Economos (played by Steve Agee) replied:

"Dude, I didn't mean to put your father in prison."

Peacemaker lashes out and hurles a list of names:

"Then why'd you put him there, you f*t f*ck? What about Ariana Grande, or Drake? Brad Pitt, Payne Stewart, or Doug the Pug, Khloe Kardashian, the Red Tiger from Voltron, Fran Tarkenton, Joe Montana, Joe Mantegna, Eddie Murphy, Michael Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, BTS... I'm giving you a list of people you could've done."

It comes as no surprise that John Cena mentioned BTS during the show, given that he often jammed to BTS songs while filming for The Suicide Squad. He also promised to teach his co-stars about the famous K-pop group.

HBO MAX original Peacemaker: Where to watch, release date, plot and more

Created both as a spinoff series and a sequel to James Gunn’s 2021 feature film The Suicide Squad, the new HBO Max show focuses on an unexpected character.

Peacemaker, a violent, muscle-bound, kill-happy super-patriotic vigilante, is portrayed by John Cena in the DC Comic-inspired flick.

Picking up from where The Suicide Squad (2021) left off, the violent vigilante returns home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.

The show premiered on January 13, 2022. Only the first three episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream. The new episodes will be released every Thursday following the show's premiere date on HBO Max. A subscription to HBO Max is required to watch the show.

HBO Max typically premieres its latest movies and shows at midnight Pacific. Director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that the show will premiere at 12:01 am PST and 3:01 am EST.

