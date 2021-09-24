John Cena quotes BTS leader RM, fans want to know if Namjoon is his bias right now

John Cena quoted BTS leader RM aka Namjoon's speech at the UN, resulting in a global fan meltdown.

John Cena’s tweet has sent fans into a major tizzy, with many resharing his tweet. Within minutes, the original tweet that quoted RM’s words from the UN speech went viral.

Fans also speculated that John Cena’s new bias could be none other than RM, the leader of BTS.

Which part of the BTS speech at the UN did John Cena quote?

BTS leader RM shared a special message when the group appeared at the UN Headquarters to give their speech as the youth ambassadors of South Korea. This came after members of BTS - RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook - performed their hit number Permission to Dance.

The part of the speech quoted by John Cena read:

“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.”

Fans react to John Cena's tweet quoting BTS leader RM

John Cena fans seemingly loved RM's quote, as many also credited the former for sharing such an impactful message.

Ray @LeftistQueenBee John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM this guy makes me laugh more than chris pratt, for the record. twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… this guy makes me laugh more than chris pratt, for the record. twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

BE 7sambtsarmy💜🌌 @Jungkoo21859282

#JohnCena

@BTS_twt twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM Our precious fan boy 💜💜💜 Our precious fan boy 💜💜💜

#JohnCena

@BTS_twt twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

Abhilasha Purohit @DhruviPurohit30

#Namjoon twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM COMFORT by words; yes if those words are coming from RM COMFORT by words; yes if those words are coming from RM

#Namjoon twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

M&M 💜✌️🐥🐰🌈💜 @mlmnow2 John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM This is the world I want to live in….one where @JohnCena is quoting RM. Giving respect and credit where it’s due. 🙌🙌 twitter.com/johncena/statu… This is the world I want to live in….one where @JohnCena is quoting RM. Giving respect and credit where it’s due. 🙌🙌 twitter.com/johncena/statu…

kit 💕✨ @pinkykits John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM john cena being army is still one of the most unbelievable but best things to happen twitter.com/johncena/statu… john cena being army is still one of the most unbelievable but best things to happen twitter.com/johncena/statu…

Jasii @xoJasiii John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM Not one great mind quoting the other😭💜 twitter.com/johncena/statu… Not one great mind quoting the other😭💜 twitter.com/johncena/statu…

kim_jung_min_bts7 @devisumalatha John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM Yeah he's our best leader and every word come from him is our motivation 💜💜 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… Yeah he's our best leader and every word come from him is our motivation 💜💜 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… https://t.co/d0vxyK1Rvg

winnie's typing... @TypingWinnie John Cena @JohnCena “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM “If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM HE QUOTED NAMJOON another reason why i love him 😊 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… HE QUOTED NAMJOON another reason why i love him 😊 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

What did BTS members speak about at the UN?

Here's how South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the BTS members on stage:

“The next speakers to the podium are probably the artists most loved by people around the world.”

Then, each member shared a message close to their heart. For instance, Suga spoke about how their generation was called the lost generation, especially after the pandemic, and stated:

“Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome’ generation because instead of fearing change, this generation says ‘welcome’ and keeps pushing ahead."

Jungkook added to this, saying:

"I hope we just don’t consider the future as grim darkness. We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I feel like we shouldn’t talk like the ending has already been written.”

Also Read

V closed the speech on a positive note, saying:

“We think the day we can meet again face to face is not far away."

Edited by Prem Deshpande