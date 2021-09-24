John Cena quotes BTS leader RM, fans want to know if Namjoon is his bias right now

John Cena quoted BTS leader RM aka Namjoon's speech at the UN, resulting in a global fan meltdown.
John Cena’s tweet has sent fans into a major tizzy, with many resharing his tweet. Within minutes, the original tweet that quoted RM’s words from the UN speech went viral.
Fans also speculated that John Cena’s new bias could be none other than RM, the leader of BTS.
Which part of the BTS speech at the UN did John Cena quote?
BTS leader RM shared a special message when the group appeared at the UN Headquarters to give their speech as the youth ambassadors of South Korea. This came after members of BTS - RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook - performed their hit number Permission to Dance.
The part of the speech quoted by John Cena read:
“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.”
Fans react to John Cena's tweet quoting BTS leader RM
John Cena fans seemingly loved RM's quote, as many also credited the former for sharing such an impactful message.
What did BTS members speak about at the UN?
Here's how South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the BTS members on stage:
“The next speakers to the podium are probably the artists most loved by people around the world.”
Then, each member shared a message close to their heart. For instance, Suga spoke about how their generation was called the lost generation, especially after the pandemic, and stated:
“Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome’ generation because instead of fearing change, this generation says ‘welcome’ and keeps pushing ahead."
Jungkook added to this, saying:
"I hope we just don’t consider the future as grim darkness. We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I feel like we shouldn’t talk like the ending has already been written.”
V closed the speech on a positive note, saying:
“We think the day we can meet again face to face is not far away."