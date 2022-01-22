×
Create
Notifications

BTS V's explanation on how to use his artist-made Mute Boston Bag trends on Twitter

BTS V posing with his pet dog Yeontan (Image via Instagram/@taehyung.bighitentertainment)
BTS V posing with his pet dog Yeontan (Image via Instagram/@taehyung.bighitentertainment)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 22, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Feature

BTS V’s creative design was a hot topic when his concept video for the artist-made collection was released. Known for his comfy yet chic style, V likes everything to be perfect.

With this in mind, the K-pop idol created a Mute Boston Bag and a set of three brooches. His main item, the Boston bag, received great traction as it instantly sold out the minute it was up for sale.

In the video, V also gave a fun tip to fans stating that the bag could also be used to carry around one’s pet dog in it. The exciting tip led fans to power their creativity as they started trending his advice on Twitter.

BTS V's multi-purpose Mute Boston Bag

Kim Tae-hyung’s (stage name V) Mute Boston Bag is as functional as it is fashionable. During his concept video, he revealed the inspiration behind his creation of the multi-purpose, classic bag. Not only is the bag ideal for daily usage, but it can also be used as a dog carrier.

The witty suggestion led ARMY to get creative and try out the idea given by V. Those who had the chance to purchase the bag experimented on the fun tip and trended it on Twitter. The amusing experiment created a buzz on the internet.

Q: What does V think is the attractive point of the product?🐻 It is the peak of classic Q: What is the tip of using the product?🐻 It can be used as a dog bag https://t.co/itGR16VDgi
NOOOOOOOO let taehyung see this https://t.co/M6jZQn3DuA
정말이네요 상품 사용 설명서 안봣으면 모를뻔 했네요#뷔통 https://t.co/vDck4Hdv99
가방 찌그리빠그리 되것네 https://t.co/akL0xAgHKP
생각보다 울집 두기도 뷔통 가방을 좋아하는데요?!그래 두기도 태형이 형아를 좋아해☺💜 https://t.co/ps0C5kqAWF
tae said his mute boston bag can be used as a dog bag hes such a dad :( https://t.co/mrL1Lw1lF9
User THV, hope we can see tannie too in mute boston bag? please? 🥺 https://t.co/14TSFQNlY4
Taehyung's boston bag has officially became a pet purse so cute 😭 https://t.co/UnyoxxvevN

While some fans shared adorable pictures of their pets peeping out of V's Boston bag, others shared different styles by posing with the high-fashion accessory.

IMAGINE HAVING THE MUTE BOSTON BAG BY THE KIM TAEHYUNG 😭📸 © everydayv1230 DAaAa_ONnNn https://t.co/TT6lqqLRFO
thanks to @KpopDAD1 I added the bag on my photo😉.. hope to meet army in the mall while shopping..(lol) #CollectionByV #BY_V #BTS #Taehyung @BTS_twt https://t.co/ge0kMeBP5u

Even John Cena (an American professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper) purchased V's classic Boston Bag. Earlier on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Cena revealed his BTS biases were J-Hope and RM.

John cena's purple blooded through and through https://t.co/PbaurxhHNi
John Cena has brought the V's MUTE BOSTON BAG..OMG😍💜️@BTS_twt @bts_bighit @BTS@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @HYBE_MERCH https://t.co/d89tEebAEQ

Lea Salonga, a Filipino singer and actress, took to Twitter to express her emotions as the bag sold out within a minute.

Sigh… I didn’t make it. The bloodbath was real, everything sold out in less than 1 minute!
So excuse me, I’m just going to cry in a corner to get over this heartbreak.

Tae-hyung's originality and love for perfection is what makes his creations popular. Even after being sold out, the Mute Boston Bag is still in-demand.

Updates on Jungkook's artist-made collections

While each member created something close to their hearts and wooed fans with their unique and thoughtful products, Jungkook was the only member left to unveil his merchandise.

On January 21, 2022, HYBE merch took to Twitter to announce Jungkook's designs. The idol created a comfortable yet stylish hoodie and a mood lamp. The agency will reveal Jungkook's ideation video in the coming days.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी