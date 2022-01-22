BTS V's explanation on how to use his artist-made Mute Boston Bag trends on Twitter

BTS V’s creative design was a hot topic when his concept video for the artist-made collection was released. Known for his comfy yet chic style, V likes everything to be perfect.
With this in mind, the K-pop idol created a Mute Boston Bag and a set of three brooches. His main item, the Boston bag, received great traction as it instantly sold out the minute it was up for sale.
In the video, V also gave a fun tip to fans stating that the bag could also be used to carry around one’s pet dog in it. The exciting tip led fans to power their creativity as they started trending his advice on Twitter.
BTS V's multi-purpose Mute Boston Bag
Kim Tae-hyung’s (stage name V) Mute Boston Bag is as functional as it is fashionable. During his concept video, he revealed the inspiration behind his creation of the multi-purpose, classic bag. Not only is the bag ideal for daily usage, but it can also be used as a dog carrier.
The witty suggestion led ARMY to get creative and try out the idea given by V. Those who had the chance to purchase the bag experimented on the fun tip and trended it on Twitter. The amusing experiment created a buzz on the internet.
While some fans shared adorable pictures of their pets peeping out of V's Boston bag, others shared different styles by posing with the high-fashion accessory.
Even John Cena (an American professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper) purchased V's classic Boston Bag. Earlier on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Cena revealed his BTS biases were J-Hope and RM.
Lea Salonga, a Filipino singer and actress, took to Twitter to express her emotions as the bag sold out within a minute.
Tae-hyung's originality and love for perfection is what makes his creations popular. Even after being sold out, the Mute Boston Bag is still in-demand.
Updates on Jungkook's artist-made collections
While each member created something close to their hearts and wooed fans with their unique and thoughtful products, Jungkook was the only member left to unveil his merchandise.
On January 21, 2022, HYBE merch took to Twitter to announce Jungkook's designs. The idol created a comfortable yet stylish hoodie and a mood lamp. The agency will reveal Jungkook's ideation video in the coming days.
