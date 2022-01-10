BTS’ V Mute Boston bag: Where to buy, release date, price and all about his Artist-Made collection

BTS’ V has created a buzz on the internet with his artist-made collection, which includes a Boston bag and brooch sets. The star shared his design and concept via HYBE MERCH.

The members of chart-topping K-pop boy band BTS created individual designs, each bringing something new and unexpected to the table. So far, three of the other group members - Jin, RM, and Suga - have announced their collections.

Concept behind BTS V's merchandise

On January 10, 2022 Hybe Merch posted a video of Kim Taehyung (V) creating his signature collection. He wanted to go for something fun and classic. With this in mind, he created a multi-purpose leather Boston bag and brooch sets.

The bag is classic brown and has a white and red floral satin ribbon tied on the handles. It also comes with detachable long straps for those who would like to use it as a crossbody bag.

Talking about creating the Boston bag, Kim Taehyung said:

"Sorry I wasn't thinking about ARMY, I was thinking about myself when I designed it."

ARMYs around the world appreciated V for his honesty and humbleness.

While Tae-Tae kept it simple with his Boston bag, he decided to show off his artistic skills with his brooch sets. These sets include three types of brooches - cloud drops, flower buddies, and faces.

He further stated that he created the brooch set for ARMY, something which is fun, colourful, and easy to wear for everyday use.

Where to purchase V's collection, release date, price and more

The bag designed by BTS V costs $168 in the U.S. and $153.28 elsewhere. The products will be available on January 11, 2022 on the Weverse Shop app; however, the time of launch has not been announced yet.

Jin and RM's products are also available on the Weverse Shop app. Jin's products were a hot-seller despite their high price and went out of stock within a few minutes.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia