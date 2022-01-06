BTS cancels trip to the United States after the postponement of the Grammys

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, BTS had to cancel their travel plans to the U.S. as the Grammys have postponed their ceremony. The award show had to take the necessary precautions as health and safety come first.

BTS members have been on a two-month vacation since the Los Angeles concert last month. They have been spending quality time with their loved ones during the New Year holidays.

BTS confirms canceled plans

Later this month, BTS planned to travel to the U.S. to attend the 64th Grammy Awards. The award show announced on January 6 that it had to postpone the event, citing too many risks from the Omicron variant.

Nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for two consecutive years, BTS was aiming to win the award for the first time in K-pop music history.

The following is a joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS:

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

A representative of Big Hit Music has confirmed the following:

"BTS had planned to attend 'The Grammy Awards,' but after being informed of the ceremony's postponement, we have halted all plans for the group to head to the U.S."

BTS Seoul concert and more

Updates on BTS' Seoul concert in 2022 have remained unchanged. If BTS plans to host an in-person concert in March, it will be after two years and five months that the group will meet fans in their native country.

ARMYs have stated their concerns and wish that the boys stay healthy and safe. They hope for the Seoul 2022 concert to push through without any trouble.

Their last in-person concert in Seoul was when they performed their show Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (The Final). The concert was held at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, Songpa-gu, Seoul, in October 2019.

