BTS' Jin artist-made merchandise sells quickly despite exorbitant prices

BTS idol and "Sold Out King" Jin has done it again. The world-renowned K-pop idol revealed his exclusive merchandise on 4 January 2022. His products were a hot-seller despite their high price and went out of stock within a few minutes.

Each member of the group had four days to come up with artist-made innovative products. Jin is well-known for his comfy and casual style and chose to design two sets of pajamas and two pillow sets.

BTS' Jin's comfy yet chic nightwear

ARMYs around the world geared up to get a hold of these exclusive products.

Being the eldest, Kim Seok-jin (stage name Jin) was the first to reveal his two set pajama designs. He aimed to include comfort, inclusiveness and style in his design. He had mentioned earlier that it was difficult to find nightwear of good quality. With this in mind, he produced pajama sets with premium quality material and style.

The products were available on the Weverse Shop app, starting from January 4. The pajamas were selling for an exorbitant price of 119,000 South Korean Won (about $100 USD) per set. Despite this sky-high price, his merchandise went out of stock within a few minutes.

The nightwear comes in two themes and colors. When one feels like they've been doing good throughout the day, they can wear the set with angels (blue color) and use the pillow from the same set. But when one feels disappointed, they can wear the devil (black color) version of the pajamas.

Fan reaction to Jin's creative merchandise

The price of the pajamas surprised not only fans but Jin as well. He said that though he asked for good material products, the pricing was expensive.

Earlier, ARMYs stressed over the price of each set being costly. However, when the merchandise dropped, the stock was depleted within minutes. Fans took to Twitter to point out this hilarious twist in events:

Jin proved to be the "Sold Out King" once again as his merchandise didn't last long on the shelves. His products sold out globally in both the USA and Japanese Weverse Shops.

More K-pop merchandise

K-pop idol RM's merchandise dropped on 5 January 2022. The singer self-designed a beautiful wind chime with a cute fish hanging below. Additionally, he designed two swaggy joggers, available in black and gray. The joggers also have the ARMY logo embossed on them.

HYBE MERCH @HYBE_MERCH ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #RM

RM의 BUNGEO-PPANG WIND CHIME, ARMY JOGGER PANTS 2가지 아이템이 탄생하기까지의 과정을 공개합니다.



ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS 'Making-of Log' from RM

weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/c3fa4f2f ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS RM의 BUNGEO-PPANG WIND CHIME, ARMY JOGGER PANTS 2가지 아이템이 탄생하기까지의 과정을 공개합니다.ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS 'Making-of Log' from RM ✨ ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS ✨#RMRM의 BUNGEO-PPANG WIND CHIME, ARMY JOGGER PANTS 2가지 아이템이 탄생하기까지의 과정을 공개합니다.📺ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS 'Making-of Log' from RMweverse.onelink.me/qt3S/c3fa4f2f https://t.co/HK3asP6sDC

HYBE will soon launch items designed by Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung (V), and Jungkook in the coming days. ARMYs around the world are eager to see the products designed by the other members, and there could quite possibly be more than one "Sold Out King" soon.

