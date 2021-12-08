BTS' RM is off Namjoon-ing in Texas, USA and fans can't get enough

BTS have officially taken their second long-term break to recharge, starting December 6, and the group's leader, RM aka Namjoon, has kicked it off in style from Texas, USA.

All four members of the mega-popular band joined Instagram on December 6, with each giving fans a sneak peek at what they are up to this break. RM surprised fans by posting a series of images from The Chinati Foundation, a contemporary art museum located in Marfa, Texas.

BTS' Namjoon aka RM is a lover of the arts

The BTS member is well known for his love for all things art. Thus it is no surprise that he chose this quaint art museum as his first destination.

RM gave a short tour of the place on his Instagram account, sharing images from his favorite art installations from the area. As one can see from his photos, Chinati Foundation’s pieces combine art, architecture, and land to create stunning works of art. Namjoon captioned the series of images in his trademark style, “In Judd we trust,” referring to the museum’s founder Donald Judd.

Chinati Foundation was founded by the famous minimalist artist Donald Judd, who left New York City in the 70s to relocate to this small town in Texas. Marfa, home to only 1800 residents, has become a major center for minimalist art and a must-visit for art lovers across the world. Marfa’s official website describes it as “a place where the past is present” and as “where celebrities go to escape.” According to NPR, Marfa itself is a piece of art, “an unlikely art oasis in a desert town.”

RM has often spoken about his life philosophy of “Namjooning”, and if the town’s description is anything to go by, Marfa appears to be the ideal place for it- “the act of living as Kim Namjoon.” This includes “taking walks through parks, admiring nature, hanging out with crabs, and having fun with friends.”

The BTS leader's fans were pleasantly surprised by his place of choice, and several American fans exclaimed at how close he was to them. Most agreed that this was the perfect place for RM.

ًayleen⁷ ❀ misses bts @vantaekyo NAMJOON IS IN TEXAS… IM IN THE SAME STATE AS HIM RN???)?:? NAMJOON IS IN TEXAS… IM IN THE SAME STATE AS HIM RN???)?:? https://t.co/TXt1QevgA2

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk namjoon drove to a tiny town in texas to visit a foundation that preserves permanently installed living spaces and libraries.. i love him namjoon drove to a tiny town in texas to visit a foundation that preserves permanently installed living spaces and libraries.. i love him

mai⁷ @tanniefm nothing is more namjoon than driving all the way to middle of nowhere texas just to see a modern art collection nothing is more namjoon than driving all the way to middle of nowhere texas just to see a modern art collection

Namjoon also shared several Instagram stories while taking a tour of the place. In one, he could be seen enthusiastically asking questions to the museum’s curator, being the art enthusiast that he is.

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 insta story 211208 | rkive



transcription:

🗣: so we thought it was the temperature that was making these pieces expand and contract. 'cause even in some of them, there will be like a gap.. a very slight gap that opens up. we thought, oh god, they’re expanding and contracting.. insta story 211208 | rkivetranscription:🗣: so we thought it was the temperature that was making these pieces expand and contract. 'cause even in some of them, there will be like a gap.. a very slight gap that opens up. we thought, oh god, they’re expanding and contracting.. https://t.co/Vim0SAHoQC

The Instagram posts and RM’s poses in them have made the Internet quickly label him “boyfriend material”, with ARMY gushing over his good looks and charming demeanor.

mr soggy 👻 @namginut i never even considered the danger of namjoon having a pretty boyfriend instagram account what the hell i will never recover from this i never even considered the danger of namjoon having a pretty boyfriend instagram account what the hell i will never recover from this

Interestingly, several ARMY members pointed out a fun BTS easter egg regarding Chinati Foundation. An aerial image of the buildings of the museum revealed that they were placed exactly like a seven, which happens to be the number of members in BTS! While this might be a coincidence, many have already declared it destiny.

mon⁷ @knjgIoss Seadra⁷ 🐟🎣슈!퍼! 참!치! @seadra_7 In case you guys were wondering about the arrangement shape of the buildings of the Chinati Foundation RM visited… @BTS_twt In case you guys were wondering about the arrangement shape of the buildings of the Chinati Foundation RM visited… @BTS_twt https://t.co/ZfQFLvVM1K i know the 7 be following bts and armys everywhere but the way this is shaped is jus crazy like twitter.com/seadra_7/statu… i know the 7 be following bts and armys everywhere but the way this is shaped is jus crazy like twitter.com/seadra_7/statu…

Several other art museums in the area have already extended an invitation to the BTS frontliner, asking him to visit, including the Kimbell Art Museum.

BTS⁷ UPDATES @btsupdates7x [🔎] K-Media reports that Namjoon, Yoongi, Taehyung, and Hoseok will be staying in the United States to have private time. Bighit did not mention how long the vacation will last but @BTS_twt is expected to return to their activities before the Grammys on January 31st. [🔎] K-Media reports that Namjoon, Yoongi, Taehyung, and Hoseok will be staying in the United States to have private time. Bighit did not mention how long the vacation will last but @BTS_twt is expected to return to their activities before the Grammys on January 31st. https://t.co/K1rS3SMv8t

Meanwhile, RM is not the only BTS member in the USA right now. While Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook may have returned to Korea, Suga, J-Hope, and V have chosen to stay back in America for now. The gang will be back together for the Grammys, where BTS has been nominated for Pop Duo/group performance.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar