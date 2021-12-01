×
BTS members RM, Jin, and J-Hope reportedly sell their HYBE stocks

Each BTS member owns stocks in HYBE (Image via bts_bighit/Twitter)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Dec 01, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Feature

BTS' agency was listed in the IPO as HYBE in 2020, and all members were given 68,385 shares each. However, recent reports suggest that band members RM, Jin, and J-Hope sold part of their shares in October.

In the ten months since the company was listed, the combined value of the stocks given to members of BTS has increased by over 201 billion KRW (170 million USD).

At one point in October, HYBE's market cap reached 15 trillion KRW (12.67 billion USD). This happened as the stock price continued to increase since HYBE got listed on IPO.

Who's excited to see the rest of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA?🙌 Can't wait to see you all again very soon!💜🌟 Highlights of #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA: youtu.be/qFDTm_TBAcg🎫 Get Your Online Streaming Ticket: weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/58472765#Stage_For_ARMY #방탄소년단 #BTS

How many of their shares did BTS' RM, Jin, and J-hope sell?

According to HYBE's public disclosure information on their investor relations website, the trio of band members sold their stocks in the middle of October. It was being traded at 330,000 KRW (278 USD per share).

Of the three, Jin sold the most shares and is expected to have earned the most. It is valued at around 4.45 million USD after selling 16,000 shares. RM sold a total of 10,385 shares, which resulted in earnings of 2.89 million USD. J-Hope sold 5,601 shares which earned him 1.56 million USD.

[#오늘의방탄] 아미들의 목소리가 가득한 공연장…? 이거 꿈 아니죠? 😪💜 #방탄소년단 은 내일도 이 자리에서 아미 여러분들을 기다리고 있겠습니다! 또 만나요 아미! #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #Stage_For_ARMY #BTSSoFiStadium #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA1회차공연 https://t.co/edqaeoOEnw

The overall number of shares owned by the three of them after this is as follows. Jin owns 52,385 shares, RM 58,000, and J-Hope 62,784. The other members — Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — own the shares they had received when the company was listed — 68, 385 each.

Meanwhile, BTS has been busy in the US. They performed at the American Music Awards, also winning numerous awards. The band took part in James Corden's Crossway Concert and shocked LA's public with their impromptu performance while receiving a Grammy nomination.

Following this, the members finished the first set of their offline concerts. This was BTS' first offline concert in two years. The band had postponed their world tour of the Map of Soul album when the coronavirus pandemic set in. Fans from across the globe traveled to the US for the concert.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
