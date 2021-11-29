Fans trend #JhopeDeservesBetter after BTS star J-Hope gets less than 5 minutes of lines during PTD concert

Permission To Dance On Stage is the first offline BTS concert in two years since the pandemic hit. Fans from across the globe traveled to Los Angeles, California, for the concert and were excited to see RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook in action. After the concert concluded, however, fans of J-Hope expressed how unhappy they were on Twitter.

Fans used hashtags such as #JhopeDeservesBetter and #givejhopelines to express how unfortunate it was for J-Hope to have been performing a three hour long concert where his parts in the songs only added up to 4 minutes and 44 seconds.

BTS concert set list omits solo songs, sub-unit songs leaving J-Hope with fewer lines

Fans noted that the songs which would have allowed J-Hope to shine were omitted from the set list of the concert. The ones which were included also featured him for very little time and this disappointed Hoseok's fans.

Reactions ranged between anger at BigHit Entertainment for not paying attention to J-Hope and questions about the decision to exclude certain songs. Fans would now like to see a change in the track list, one that would give all members of the band the time and opportunity to shine.

BTS's PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert took place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States. About 50,000 fans were present at one of the biggest stadiums in the US to welcome the BTS members back on stage. Fans also enjoyed some brilliant performances on tracks like Fire and DNA.

Rory

J-HOPE DESERVES BETTER

#JhopeDeservesBetter

#GiveJhopeLines

@BIGHIT_MUSIC

I just want my best boy to get all the love and happiness , He doesn't deserve this bad treatment never

hishope¹¹⁸💕

This is really frustrating.. it's the first concert after 2 years and this is who they treat the most interactive member of the group?? Not to mention that it's quite ridiculous that his verses were cut in more than one song..

Some fans who were at the concert, however, said that they saw J-Hope on stage and he was overjoyed to be performing. Some shared screenshots and moments from the concert to prove that J-Hope cared more about performing with other members of BTS than his lines.

Annie Driscoll⁷ Opening Twitter to see "J-HOPE DESERVES BETTER" and being absolutely confused as to why?!!? I was at the concert last night, and he way jumping out of his skin with JOY! Where were all of you?????

soulleftmybody

LIKE LEGIT HIS DANCE K!LLED EVERYONE AND DO YOU THINK JHOPE ACTUALLY CARES ABOUT HIS LINES!?!? MAN WANTED TO PERFORM AND HE FREAKIN LOVED WHATEVER HE DID.



MAN WAS LIVIN' THE BEST MOMENTS OF HIS LIFE AND WAS LEGIT SO HAPPY WHY Y'ALL GOTTA OVERANALYZE THINGS.LIKE LEGIT HIS DANCE K!LLED EVERYONE AND DO YOU THINK JHOPE ACTUALLY CARES ABOUT HIS LINES!?!? MAN WANTED TO PERFORM AND HE FREAKIN LOVED WHATEVER HE DID.

Nony🛼≮



J-HOPE DESERVES BETTER

#JhopeDeservesBetter

#GiveJhopeLines

My baby doesn't deserve to be treated like that there's no limits when we're talking about his talent,he only deserves all the happiness and I wish I could give him mine:(

bri⁷ | illegally at ptd on stage now what's this hashtag about :/ hobi was having the time of his LIFE with army at ptd on stage, so why overanalyze the setlist to seconds of solo performance? y'all drive me crazy sometimes istg

BTSLOVE💜

NOT TO FORGET HE HIMSELF said that verses are given according to "what fits best" SO INSTSAD OF CREATING THESE THOUGHTS WE SHOULD CHERISH THE VERSE HE GAVE HIS BEST should trend BUT WHEN SOMEONE ELSE TRIES TO DISPRECT HIM

BTS also organized a special performance for its fans, where they performed Telepathy and Stay.

The BTS concert will continue to be held for three more days, and it can also be streamed on YouTube Live.

