“Say hell yeah!”: BTS surprise fans by cursing on stage during their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert

The mega popular K-Pop band BTS recently left fans speechless and breathless after cursing onstage during their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert at SoFi Stadium in LA.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear BTS HD PICS AND VID FROM LA CONCERT - a thread BTS HD PICS AND VID FROM LA CONCERT - a thread https://t.co/7axxLPtfQw

The K-Pop industry, and South Korea in general, is known for having strict standards and high expectations from its idols and actors, expecting them to maintain a perfect image. Among the many no-nos are cursing and using expletives. While cursing is not explicitly banned, it is looked down upon, and most agencies recommend that their idols and actors refrain from using them.

trinh ⁷ - PTD D1+D2 ⟭⟬ @trinhers I love this new era of bts, freely cursing to their hearts content & enjoying it 💜



I love this new era of bts, freely cursing to their hearts content & enjoying it 💜 https://t.co/hfb1wN7WZO

At their most recent concert in LA, BTS threw caution to the wind, much to the glee of those watching.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE was BTS' first offline concert since the pandemic

The super talented septet performed for day one of their first in-person concert, in LA’s SoFi Stadium on November 26. The eagerly anticipated event saw millions of fans (aka ARMYs) travel from across the globe to catch a glimpse of their icons. BTS, not one to give less than an incredible performance, did not let ARMYs down. From glamorous outfits to stunning dance moves, the night had it all. What really grabbed attention, though, was when several of the band’s members bid adieu to the anti-cursing memo and let all their pent up excitement out.

承 tuna ᥫ᭡ ( slow ) @ygmajesty BTS HAS SO MUCH PENT UP ANGER FOR TWO YEARS THAT THEY JUST KEEP CURSING THROUGH OUT THE SHOW LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO BTS HAS SO MUCH PENT UP ANGER FOR TWO YEARS THAT THEY JUST KEEP CURSING THROUGH OUT THE SHOW LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO

anne⁷ @mpeachyungs other men cursing: 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡

bts cursing: 🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗 other men cursing: 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡bts cursing: 🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗🥰💗

As the jam-packed concert, with more than 70,000 die-hard fans, reached its peak, BTS’ leader RM took charge. Getting the audience pumped, he said,

“Make some motherf**king noise!”

TETRIS @itstetrisbish BTS IS BACK SAYS OUR LEADER!!! BTS IS BACK SAYS OUR LEADER!!! https://t.co/ml6aucMkID

And some noise ARMY did make, as requested by RM aka Namjoon, cheering and clapping with joy.

Following their leaders’ footsteps, other members of BTS also let loose. While BTS’ love and interaction with their fans is second to none, this time they took it a step higher, moving through the surging crowd.

BTS’ maknae Jungkook, in true Jungkook fashion, got the audience involved even further, shouting,

“Say hell yeah!”

jk updates ★ @jjklve jungkook going "SAY HELL YEAH" and they all doing it omg😭 jungkook going "SAY HELL YEAH" and they all doing it omg😭 https://t.co/e9tsbu7shc

While “hell” is not a very objectionable curse word, it is still very rare to hear a K-Pop idol say it out loud in a concert. The phrase clearly had the effect Jungkook intended, with the audience, and other BTS members chiming “Hell Yeah” over and over again.

Even after the curtains fell, the band and the audience were still high on adrenaline. In his closing remarks, V mentioned how he was hurt during their previous online concert and how being on stage made him happy even though he couldn’t perform at 3000%.

What really grabbed eyes, or in this case, ears, was how the BTS member kicked off the speech. V started the speech by saying,

“Sorry ARMY, sorry BTS… holy s**t.”

caitlin⁷ IS SEEING BTS TODAY 🐸 @jimingmfu TAEHYUNG REALLY SAID “SORRY ARMY. SORRY BTS. HOLY SHIT!”



GSHSGAHDHSJJAKS THESE BOYS AINT HOLDING BACK ANYMORE TAEHYUNG REALLY SAID “SORRY ARMY. SORRY BTS. HOLY SHIT!” GSHSGAHDHSJJAKS THESE BOYS AINT HOLDING BACK ANYMORE https://t.co/m2nXxFsYY0

His “holy s**t” was met with a roar so thunderous, it is a surprise the rest of his speech could be heard.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With three more concert dates to go, including a livestream for supporters who can't make it in person, it remains to be seen what other aspects of BTS await ARMYs.

Edited by Siddharth Satish