Ticketmaster releases tickets for BTS “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” day before the concert, causing havoc among ARMY

Ticketmaster is under fire once again, despite releasing more seats for the “Verified Fan” presale just one day before BTS’s highly anticipated PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert in Los Angeles.
When the tickets for the highly anticipated concert first went on sale, back in October, Ticketmaster, the company in charge of BTS ticket sales in the US, received a lot of backlash. The company’s website appeared ill-equipped to handle the massive number of ARMY members and had immediately crashed.
While buying a ticket to a BTS concert is never easy, this time, in particular, ARMYs felt little tolerance for the website’s lack of preparation for one of the year’s most anticipated events.
To add insult to injury, Ticketmaster declared the concert sold out, saying:
"Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public onsale."
To make matters worse, tickets purchased during the presale almost instantly became available for reselling by scalpers, who asked for thousands of dollars more than the initial price. Some dealers were even asking for hundreds of dollars for the 500-level seats.
Ticketmaster released new tickets one day before BTS’ concert
On November 25, Ticketmaster announced that they were releasing more seats for the BTS concert for a select few “Verified Fans” one day before the event.
The codes appear to have been texted to people waitlisted after applying to be Ticketmaster Verified Fans during the presale period.
The code functioned similarly to the presale codes in that Ticketmaster released more available seats. Once buyers got through the queue, they could “unlock” certain seats with the special code they were sent, with a maximum of four tickets.
Surprisingly, scalpers again got their hands on several codes and bought the tickets, only to resell them again at a drastic markup. BTS fans are rightly infuriated at once again being thwarted by these scalpers, who are not even fans.
The prices of these resold tickets are often in thousands of dollars!
Ticketmaster has not yet revealed the method they chose to select who would get these presale codes, but ARMY worldwide is already lashing out at them, given that BTS is scheduled to perform less than a day from now.
The route leading up to the performance appears to be a bloodbath. ARMYs hoping to see the event were either unable to do so due to Ticketmaster’s inept system or they paid a ridiculous fee for a ticket that should have cost them a fraction of that.
Millions of BTS fans have got “Ticketmaster” trending on social media worldwide, although no one has anything good to say about them.
Ticketmaster is yet to respond to the incident.