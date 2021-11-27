Ticketmaster releases tickets for BTS “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” day before the concert, causing havoc among ARMY

Ticketmaster is under fire once again, despite releasing more seats for the “Verified Fan” presale just one day before BTS’s highly anticipated PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert in Los Angeles.

SoFi Stadium has turned purple ahead of BTS' "PTD On Stage" concerts starting the 27th.



According to BigHit, it's estimated to have 47k attendance per day, making it 188k combined. Now is expected to be 200k since new seating has opened through Ticketmaster. [NEWS] @BTS_twt SoFi Stadium has turned purple ahead of BTS' "PTD On Stage" concerts starting the 27th.According to BigHit, it's estimated to have 47k attendance per day, making it 188k combined. Now is expected to be 200k since new seating has opened through Ticketmaster. [NEWS] @BTS_twtSoFi Stadium has turned purple ahead of BTS' "PTD On Stage" concerts starting the 27th.According to BigHit, it's estimated to have 47k attendance per day, making it 188k combined. Now is expected to be 200k since new seating has opened through Ticketmaster. https://t.co/EYj06LES5d

When the tickets for the highly anticipated concert first went on sale, back in October, Ticketmaster, the company in charge of BTS ticket sales in the US, received a lot of backlash. The company’s website appeared ill-equipped to handle the massive number of ARMY members and had immediately crashed.

While buying a ticket to a BTS concert is never easy, this time, in particular, ARMYs felt little tolerance for the website’s lack of preparation for one of the year’s most anticipated events.

To add insult to injury, Ticketmaster declared the concert sold out, saying:

"Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public onsale."

To make matters worse, tickets purchased during the presale almost instantly became available for reselling by scalpers, who asked for thousands of dollars more than the initial price. Some dealers were even asking for hundreds of dollars for the 500-level seats.

Ticketmaster released new tickets one day before BTS’ concert

On November 25, Ticketmaster announced that they were releasing more seats for the BTS concert for a select few “Verified Fans” one day before the event.

The codes appear to have been texted to people waitlisted after applying to be Ticketmaster Verified Fans during the presale period.

The code functioned similarly to the presale codes in that Ticketmaster released more available seats. Once buyers got through the queue, they could “unlock” certain seats with the special code they were sent, with a maximum of four tickets.

Surprisingly, scalpers again got their hands on several codes and bought the tickets, only to resell them again at a drastic markup. BTS fans are rightly infuriated at once again being thwarted by these scalpers, who are not even fans.

ᴮᴱ 🎃 witchy アイリス (Ganyu & Shenhe Lockdown) 🎃 ⁷ @Shuo_wh The scalpers & those overpricing tickets that are season ones… Theyre trying to hold out until the end. Definitely definitely check before the concert today if you’re still trying to get tickets. Ticketmaster wont do sht about that The scalpers & those overpricing tickets that are season ones… Theyre trying to hold out until the end. Definitely definitely check before the concert today if you’re still trying to get tickets. Ticketmaster wont do sht about that

The prices of these resold tickets are often in thousands of dollars!

TODAY @taejoonist lmfao nOW I KNOW YALL DID NOT@JUST BUY B2 FLOOR SEATS FOR 11/27 JUST TO RESELL IT AT THAT PRICE .FFFFFF YALL BRUH lmfao nOW I KNOW YALL DID NOT@JUST BUY B2 FLOOR SEATS FOR 11/27 JUST TO RESELL IT AT THAT PRICE .FFFFFF YALL BRUH https://t.co/R37NpAEIM6

Ticketmaster has not yet revealed the method they chose to select who would get these presale codes, but ARMY worldwide is already lashing out at them, given that BTS is scheduled to perform less than a day from now.

Bran @yeonbias You real nasty for holding them tickets the day before the concert @Ticketmaster You real nasty for holding them tickets the day before the concert @Ticketmaster

The fact that y'all are releasing locked tickets last minute with no warning while resellers have tickets priced like a new car.. I just need @Ticketmaster to know the this has been the absolute most disorganized, disappointing, & downright criminal ticket release.The fact that y'all are releasing locked tickets last minute with no warning while resellers have tickets priced like a new car.. I just need @Ticketmaster to know the this has been the absolute most disorganized, disappointing, & downright criminal ticket release. The fact that y'all are releasing locked tickets last minute with no warning while resellers have tickets priced like a new car..

Spring Day @I_Am_Spring_Day Let us just... burn Ticketmaster. To the ground. Let us just... burn Ticketmaster. To the ground.

The route leading up to the performance appears to be a bloodbath. ARMYs hoping to see the event were either unable to do so due to Ticketmaster’s inept system or they paid a ridiculous fee for a ticket that should have cost them a fraction of that.

naz IN LA @ippimini if anyone has a code for ticketmaster that they don't need can u please share it with me 🥺🙁 i literally think i was scammed $400 for tickets today so i still have none for tmr pls pls i'm so desperate if anyone has a code for ticketmaster that they don't need can u please share it with me 🥺🙁 i literally think i was scammed $400 for tickets today so i still have none for tmr pls pls i'm so desperate

Millions of BTS fans have got “Ticketmaster” trending on social media worldwide, although no one has anything good to say about them.

gj’s laptop (real) @soopdweller bc i hate ticketmaster with such a passion and so much of their business model is designed to harm artists and fans, i can't help but wonder if the last minute ticket release has any relation to them struggling to sell them as scalped/resell tickets bc i hate ticketmaster with such a passion and so much of their business model is designed to harm artists and fans, i can't help but wonder if the last minute ticket release has any relation to them struggling to sell them as scalped/resell tickets

Ticketmaster is yet to respond to the incident.

Edited by Ravi Iyer