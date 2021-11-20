ENDVIOLENCE and BANGLADESH BTS ARMY trends after BTS fan in Bangladesh allegedly got attacked

BTS fans worldwide are standing up in a show of solidarity for ARMY in Bangladesh, following a series of disturbing acts of physical and mental harassment courtesy of a group of BTS haters.

While the mega-popular BTS has millions of fans, aka ARMY, around the world, there is also no dearth of people who claim to dislike the South Korean band, often due to severely bigoted reasons.

Mafer Enriquez 🇬🇹🐙🐋 @mafkth99

You, I, and we all have the right to be respected.

We will stand together.” - BTS



WE STAND WITH BANGLADESH ARMY

#EndViolence "We condemn violence.You, I, and we all have the right to be respected.We will stand together.” - BTSWE STAND WITH BANGLADESH ARMY "We condemn violence.You, I, and we all have the right to be respected.We will stand together.” - BTSWE STAND WITH BANGLADESH ARMY#EndViolence https://t.co/KaElDPzhSi

Claims of the band allegedly promoting homos**uality and atheism have acted as fodder for many of these hatemongers. But while earlier attacks and hateful comments were mainly virtual in nature, certain incidents in the last few days indicate a rise in the degree of malice.

Despite of this, there remains solidarity among ARMYs around the world, with ‘BANGLADESH BTS ARMY’ and #ENDVIOLENCE trending across the globe.

Tweets reveal online attack on BTS ARMY fan accounts via Bangladesh based Twitter handle

While this dislike of BTS, rooted in homophobia and racism, is not unprecedented, it recently resurfaced in the news. Several fans noticed that a strange account on Twitter had been making false copyright claims against several of the band’s fan accounts.

lgbts⁷ @LgbtsParadise



I am relocating to ⚠️⚠️⚠️I am relocating to @lnterludeShadow because of the Team Copyright situation. Please rt and spread awareness about the situation as a whole!! ⚠️⚠️⚠️I am relocating to @lnterludeShadow because of the Team Copyright situation. Please rt and spread awareness about the situation as a whole!! https://t.co/VvyDxCu3BS

The account, named 'Team Copyright', was reportedly aided by Twitter’s newly updated Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), which successfully shut down several ARMY accounts, citing stolen images.

After a little investigation, several fans identified the user(s) of this account. Team Copyright was reportedly being controlled by a group of people based out of Bangladesh, Asia, who disapproved of BTS.

The reason, according to them, was the band’s promotion of atheism and homos**uality, two tenets these people are strictly against. The admins, who go by Nazmul Ahmed and Shanto Ahmed (reportedly false identities), claimed that their aim was to destroy BTS’ "toxic fanbase."

BTS On Tik Tok @btstiktokvideos This team is behind all of the copyright strikes that are currently happening to the bigger accounts here on twitter. Please mass report them on Facebook.

RT and share to raise awareness. This team is behind all of the copyright strikes that are currently happening to the bigger accounts here on twitter. Please mass report them on Facebook.RT and share to raise awareness. https://t.co/7gM3uDQ3kC

After severe retaliation by thousands of ARMY members, the Twitter attacks have slowed down, but things on-ground, i.e., in Bangladesh, appear to have taken a turn for the worse.

SumSum⁷🍊PROD. SUGA @SumSumSeVeN Guys listen, page "Team Copyright" is gone. But we know they'll not stop. A page and a group is still there in Facebook. We need to report them too. facebook.com/CYBER.COMMUNIT… Guys listen, page "Team Copyright" is gone. But we know they'll not stop. A page and a group is still there in Facebook. We need to report them too. facebook.com/CYBER.COMMUNIT… https://t.co/fJBUq6GHX8

BTS fan from Bangladesh reveals harrowing attack

On November 19, 2021, a young BTS fan from Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, revealed a harrowing account of harassment and stalking. The young girl stated that she received death threats after a man on the streets spotted her carrying a backpack with a picture of BTS’ seven members on it.

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself I was coming back home after finishing my classes and i use a BTS bagpack and suddenly a man grabbed my bag and he said if you don't throw this bag away right now I'll r@pe you. He squeezed my hand so hard at the point of breaking my bones. No one was there i got so scared. I + I was coming back home after finishing my classes and i use a BTS bagpack and suddenly a man grabbed my bag and he said if you don't throw this bag away right now I'll r@pe you. He squeezed my hand so hard at the point of breaking my bones. No one was there i got so scared. I +

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself Tried to free myself from him and after lot of struggle he let me go BUT he kept my bag and warned me if i see u with any bts (he addressed bts in a disrespectful way ion wanna mention that) merch you're dead for sure. I couldn't even walk properly after that bcs i was shaking+ Tried to free myself from him and after lot of struggle he let me go BUT he kept my bag and warned me if i see u with any bts (he addressed bts in a disrespectful way ion wanna mention that) merch you're dead for sure. I couldn't even walk properly after that bcs i was shaking+

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself and i was really really scared. My finals are coming up all my books are in that backpack idk what to do but now all i care is for my bangladeshi armys. Plsss plsss stay safe yall 😭 Cant believe How toxic our Bangladeshi Muscular Toxicity people can be. This is crazy. and i was really really scared. My finals are coming up all my books are in that backpack idk what to do but now all i care is for my bangladeshi armys. Plsss plsss stay safe yall 😭 Cant believe How toxic our Bangladeshi Muscular Toxicity people can be. This is crazy.

The victim, who shared the account through a series of tweets, then stated that the man also threatened to s**ually assault her if she carried any more BTS merch. The unidentified man then went on to manhandle her, leaving her hand bruised and scratched.

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself Man did this to my hand and also i feel like my scaphoid is a bit broken it hurts Man did this to my hand and also i feel like my scaphoid is a bit broken it hurts https://t.co/oxLOz2eULh

The young ARMY shared pictures of her wrist, along with the rest of her account. Supporters of BTS and their fan accounts from around the world poured in their love and support, with many advising her on what to do.

After facing a lot of resistance and dissuasion from her family, it appears that the victim finally made it to the police station to file a complaint, although the perpetrator has not been convicted or identified yet.

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself I.... I've no words. My own family is not supporting me but 😭 y'all don't even know me but the way u guys r encouraging me and supporting me. I want to thank each one of you for helping me and for your kind words and everything. I called the police but seems like they won't I.... I've no words. My own family is not supporting me but 😭 y'all don't even know me but the way u guys r encouraging me and supporting me. I want to thank each one of you for helping me and for your kind words and everything. I called the police but seems like they won't

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself Help. I'll try to call other police stations. No Matter what i won't give up. I won't let this happen with my other armys. And plss be safe. Not only the bd armys I'm talking about all🥺 ppl can't behave like this just bcs u stan a band. This is cheap. I'm ashamed of the ppl of Help. I'll try to call other police stations. No Matter what i won't give up. I won't let this happen with my other armys. And plss be safe. Not only the bd armys I'm talking about all🥺 ppl can't behave like this just bcs u stan a band. This is cheap. I'm ashamed of the ppl of

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself Guys since no police station of my district is ready to help me..i called another district's police station it's in dhaka. They said they need proofs. I showed them my marks and also the r@pe threats I'm getting from the men. They said "we'll take action against this" they told Guys since no police station of my district is ready to help me..i called another district's police station it's in dhaka. They said they need proofs. I showed them my marks and also the r@pe threats I'm getting from the men. They said "we'll take action against this" they told

The victim claimed that the police were unwilling to look into the matter, wanting to settle with money instead.

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself The police just called me now and said "we'll give u Money. Is that ok?" Mfs 😭😭😭😭😭 The police just called me now and said "we'll give u Money. Is that ok?" Mfs 😭😭😭😭😭

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself "team copyright" is a gang ..a dangerous gang. They r a gang full of homophobic r@cist r@pist men. And those mfs r roaming freely in Dhaka and Chittagong. It's their daily work to harass girls but now they r targeting the armys irl nd the big 875 fanbases online "team copyright" is a gang ..a dangerous gang. They r a gang full of homophobic r@cist r@pist men. And those mfs r roaming freely in Dhaka and Chittagong. It's their daily work to harass girls but now they r targeting the armys irl nd the big 875 fanbases online

Following her account, many others shared how they had all been mistreated because of their love for the Korean band, often due to very bigoted reasons. Despite the disapproval, though, these fans expressed pride in being part of ARMY.

nini⁷ 🇧🇩 @luvvyorself AND YES I'M FKIN PROUD TO STAN BTS 💜 BTS AND ARMY WE GOT EACH OTHER'S BACK! AND YES I'M FKIN PROUD TO STAN BTS 💜 BTS AND ARMY WE GOT EACH OTHER'S BACK!

ARMY around the world show solidarity, with #ENDVIOLENCE and 'BANGLADESH BTS ARMY' trending

In light of this event, several ARMY members around the world showed their support for Bangladeshi fans of the band, even offering love and monetary support. #ENDVIOLENCE and BANGLADESH BTS ARMY are trending, with thousands of tweets on the same.

BTS Global Voting⁷ @GlobalBTSVoting I am sending love to all Bangladeshi ARMYS! Thank you for staying strong all this time. 💜



Hoping this will be resolved soon, you don't deserve to be harassed by doing what you love. Keep fighting! 💜 I am sending love to all Bangladeshi ARMYS! Thank you for staying strong all this time. 💜Hoping this will be resolved soon, you don't deserve to be harassed by doing what you love. Keep fighting! 💜

Nicolle⁷ (semi ia) @EgosShadow7



Many army from Bangladesh encountered violence(verbal,physical,emotional etc) online&offline



I hope authorities'll do something

#EndViolence Nobody should be afraid of having hobbies&doing harmless things that make them happy.Nobody should be able to take that freedom from youMany army from Bangladesh encountered violence(verbal,physical,emotional etc) online&offlineI hope authorities'll do something Nobody should be afraid of having hobbies&doing harmless things that make them happy.Nobody should be able to take that freedom from youMany army from Bangladesh encountered violence(verbal,physical,emotional etc) online&offlineI hope authorities'll do something#EndViolence

hourly bts concerts @btsconcerthrs it’s so upsetting to hear that people are willing to do horrible things to people just because of the music they’re listening to. praying for the safety of Bangladesh ARMYS. #EndViolence it’s so upsetting to hear that people are willing to do horrible things to people just because of the music they’re listening to. praying for the safety of Bangladesh ARMYS. #EndViolence

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_



BD ARMYs, it's absolutely horrible & unfair but please stay safe at the moment, we stand with you



#EndViolence #protectBDARMYs Bring attention to what's happening to Bangladeshi ARMYs! Best way to protect is to shed light to what's happening by bringing international attention!BD ARMYs, it's absolutely horrible & unfair but please stay safe at the moment, we stand with you Bring attention to what's happening to Bangladeshi ARMYs! Best way to protect is to shed light to what's happening by bringing international attention!BD ARMYs, it's absolutely horrible & unfair but please stay safe at the moment, we stand with you#EndViolence #protectBDARMYs

♡ @_Celestevk_



WE STAND WITH BANGLADESH ARMY "I look at you all, coming from different countries and different ages and paths, and I see NOTHING WRONG. THERE'S NOTHING WRONG WITH YOU."WE STAND WITH BANGLADESH ARMY #EndViolence AgainstWomen #EndViolence "I look at you all, coming from different countries and different ages and paths, and I see NOTHING WRONG. THERE'S NOTHING WRONG WITH YOU."WE STAND WITH BANGLADESH ARMY #EndViolenceAgainstWomen #EndViolence https://t.co/e6UW63QT3T

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While only time will tell whether the perpetrator and several others inspired by him are caught and punished, the problem is deeply rooted in toxic masculinity and bigotry, and resolving that is no easy task. Despite such adversity, BTS and their fans appear to be doing their best.

Edited by R. Elahi