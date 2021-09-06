BTS idol Jungkook’s birthday ad in Pakistan removed for 'spreading vulgarity' by Punjab Assembly candidate

It is a practice among members of the BTS Army from across the world to celebrate the idols' birthdays in a grand manner. One of the most common methods that they use is to put up a billboard ad. From Times Square to town billboards, fans often make use of different kinds of spaces.

One such fan in Gujranwala, Pakistan, decided to put up a birthday ad for BTS member Jungkook. According to media reports, this member of the Army had reportedly gone through the proper channels to display the ad and had also acquired all the necessary permissions from local authorities.

Who removed BTS member Jungkook's birthday ad in Pakistan?

However, Punjab Assembly Candidate Furqan Aziz Butt removed the ad. He explained why and was quoted by allkpop as saying, "In this city, we have many young people and BTS is a bad influence to them. They encourage youngins (young people) to do wrong things and promote h*mos*xuality."

Fans were disappointed and many were also angry at how toxic it was to believe a man had to look a certain way. Many also complained that this was toxic masculinity on display, and the older generation's bigoted behavior caught the attention of fans globally, who commented on the incident.

The news was reported by local Korean media, including SBS, who also quoted a Pakistani fans' reaction in their report.

The poster was owned by Younus Mughal, and he was forced to remove the Billboard ad just a day after it was put up. He was shocked as the local fan club had acquired permission from the Chamber of Commerce.

According to a report in VICE, Furqan Aziz Butt removed the ad because they "received a lot of complaints from people. There was so much commotion."

Fans react to news of Billboard ad for BTS member Jungkook being removed

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the incident. From slamming "sick mullahs" to making sarcastic comments in regards to homophobic reactions.

No but how is that for real? The reason makes no sense, they should’ve went for “it promotes music” imo — 🍄 (@G0DDESSATHENAS) September 2, 2021

Agree, Thats not right... 1st thing is they promote only music.. 2nd is what is homosexuality? Why is it still taboo among a lot of communities.. Love could be in any form, if its true, it should be accepted happily... Promote peace yaar, why trying to ruin somebody's happiness😔 — 방탄 아미 💜 (@Moooniemins) September 5, 2021

the billboard in pakistan of jungkook for his 24th bday was just removed by force by a political party for 'promoting homosexuality' this makes me so sick. The girl who paid for the billboard has to pay for putting it up ??? + pic.twitter.com/oXv5CGIcD7 — shasha's♡kae (@starsluvjk) September 2, 2021

The comments on the billboard were extremely racist and homophobic. This just shows how messed up peoples minds are. I just can't with my own country's people anymore. I'm so grateful I'm not living there, In pakistan you can't even express any sense of style either. — shasha's♡kae (@starsluvjk) September 2, 2021

It's a shame that people think that way open ur mind I feel sorry for the girl who spent the money for the banner — Shobha Chavan (@ShobhaChavan12) September 5, 2021

MFS REMOVED THE JUNGKOOK BILLBOARD APPARENTLY BECAUSE ITS NOT APPROPRIATE???? BHAI WTF YAAR PAKISTAN IS SHIT AND SO IS ITS PEOPLE FUCK EVERYONE HERE — momo⁷ ☆ jks hot gf👅 (@dafahomomo) September 2, 2021

The BTS Army also slammed the Punjab Assembly candidate for being a bigot and claimed he was homophobic. Many also questioned why h*mos*xuality was still viewed as a crime in certain communities.

