RELEASED: Release date, time, teasers, promos, and where to stream YouTube Originals ft BTS and Chris Martin

RELEASED, YouTube's weekly music show will feature members of K-Pop band BTS and Chris Martin in the upcoming episode. It is a premiere party event ahead of a music video scheduled to be dropped by BTS.

Members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will have a conversation with the Cold Play frontman about what inspired their song Permission to Dance, among other things. Right after, on September 10 at midnight, a video of the Permission to Dance — Shorts Challenge version will be released.

Release date of BTS and Chris Martin's RELEASED episode

YouTube's weekly music show RELEASED featuring BTS and Chris Martin will be released on September 9 at 11.45 pm ET.

Where to watch BTS and Chris Martin's RELEASED episode?

Fans can stream the event on YouTube, and the link to the live video was shared by the official BTS Twitter handle on September 4.

#BTS is taking over #RELEASEDonYT 💜💜💜 join them for a conversation with Chris Martin before the premiere of the #PermissiontoDance challenge #YouTubeShorts video. set a reminder for next Thursday at 11:45pm ET → https://t.co/rCFUKDqJ19 pic.twitter.com/LdIklF7Igq — YouTube (@YouTube) September 3, 2021

ARMY can watch the event here as it unfolds.

BTS and Chris Martin's RELEASED episode will feature a selection of Shorts from the challenge

BTS members have created a Permission to Dance shorts challenge, and the upcoming music video will feature the Shorts of the winners. The episode, featuring BTS and Chris Martin, will also showcase a selection of Shorts.

The Shorts were created by fans of BTS from different parts of the world, including the U.S., India, Russia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Teaser of the RELEASED episode of BTS and Coldplay

A teaser of the upcoming episode of BTS and Chris Martin's conversation was released along with the announcement. Here, members of BTS told their fans about the forthcoming episode, teased the music video, and seemed excited to be talking to Chris Martin.

Fans have been expecting a collaboration between BTS and Chris Martin ever since Jin teased one with a foreign artist on his most recent VLive.

The Permission to Dance challenge started on July 23. BTS members encouraged their fans to make a 15-second dance video that must feature the signs of Peace, Joy, and dance, just like the original music video.

BTS member J-Hope had spoken about the challenge to People, saying:

"Incorporating the International Sign gestures enabled us to spread the positive energy of our music to a wider audience that maybe we haven't reached before."

Who’s ready for the #BTS #PermissiontoDance challenge compilation video?🕺💃

Join us on #RELEASEDonYT @YouTube for a conversation with Chris Martin as we count down to the video drop!



📆 Sep 9, 11:45PM ET

👀 https://t.co/cHsoUJTz62 pic.twitter.com/Hefg09vBW8 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 3, 2021

Jin and Suga also shared their thoughts about the challenge, saying to Buzzfeed:

"I am curious about how they will add their own tastes and touch to the 'Permission to Dance' choreography. But honestly, just watching them dance along to our song and having fun makes me really happy."

Speaking to EFE, Suga added:

"We want to share our message through music and have a positive impact on our listeners."

Recently, the band had canceled their Map of the Soul tour, a series of concerts set to take place in North America, after postponing it due to COVID-19. On different occasions, each member of BTS had mentioned how much they missed performing live for the ARMY.

Edited by Ravi Iyer