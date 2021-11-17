A Bangladeshi account is targeting BTS’ official and fan accounts for 'promoting atheism and homosexuality'

Trust ARMYs to find out who’s attacking BTS and fan accounts in an instant. Since the start of November, multiple BTS fanbases, with hundreds of thousands of followers, have reported their headers and profile pictures being taken down by Twitter.

However, things took a turn for the worse when ARMYs noticed that even BTS World, the official Twitter account for the group's game, was suspended.

The culprit behind the mind game of copyright claims is a group of Bangladeshis, who run Team Copyright. This particular group is specifically targeting the septet and their fans, resulting in multiple account bans.

Fans find Facebook page Team Copyright attacking BTS and ARMY fan accounts

Issues of unverified and illegal copyright claims by Team Copyright came into notice when ARMYs learnt that BTS World had been suspended. Another ARMY posted a link that narrowed down the culprits to the Bangladeshi group.

Team Copyright, active as an account only on Facebook, currently has 5,127 followers. The group claims that the K-pop group BTS and their fans promote atheism and homosexuality - two things they're rigidly against.

Team Copyright were rampant (image via Meta)

They take pride in reporting and suspending the fan and BTS World official Twitter account, as seen in their post stating they will "destroy the toxic fandom." Team Copyright even threatened ARMYs that they would suspend the members' accounts too.

As fans found out, their trick to report a page and get it suspended is quite simple. It's a loophole they have been taking advantage of. They create the same headers and profile pictures as the account and post them on a new WordPress or similar website's domain.

They then changed the date to the article on the domain a couple of years back, implying that the photos were first used in the article. Lastly, they report the accounts and Twitter's algorithm takes them down.

ZERO ᵘʷᵘ @zero_pilote 1) You are not hackers, let alone know jack in cybersecurity (it's obvious since y'all have no issues displaying yourselves online!).



You simply are abusing a single loophole in an automated system - which gets blocked when a human reviews it anyways. Doesn't take a genius. 1) You are not hackers, let alone know jack in cybersecurity (it's obvious since y'all have no issues displaying yourselves online!). You simply are abusing a single loophole in an automated system - which gets blocked when a human reviews it anyways. Doesn't take a genius.

Some admins of Team Copyright are unabashedly communicating with fans on Twitter. They publicly display their "fake identities" and indirectly, confirm that they are the ones behind this unnecessary mess.

The admins Nazmul Ahmed and Shanto Ahmed even attempted to argue with some ARMYs, but as always, the BTS fandom had the last word.

ARMYs are also stunned at Twitter's easy-to-play-with algorithm. They have been spreading the word and helping report the Facebook account.

hridya lal D⁷ @lal_hridya

-suspending fan accnts,

-copyright claim on

b7s pics they themselves posted,

also on pfps of large army accnts

-harassment on other army platform like telegr@m tata mic⁷ @itstatamic ??? ??? https://t.co/jyvgqoVbVS This is done by a group of people, (f@cebook group) they are after bts and army for a long time, including-suspending fan accnts,-copyright claim onb7s pics they themselves posted,also on pfps of large army accnts-harassment on other army platform like telegr@m twitter.com/itstatamic/sta… This is done by a group of people, (f@cebook group) they are after bts and army for a long time, including-suspending fan accnts,-copyright claim on b7s pics they themselves posted, also on pfps of large army accnts-harassment on other army platform like telegr@m twitter.com/itstatamic/sta…

It's astonishing to find silly online fights against a group that spreads nothing but positivity, music, and inspiration. Also taking them (along with their fans) down because a bunch of grown men can't seem to tolerate people's life choices in 2021 is ridiculous.

Note: Certain points in the article reflect the views of the writer.

