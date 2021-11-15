BTS ARMY trends ‘Forbes Respect Jungkook’ as they accidentally upload a six-member photo

Yet another human error by an organization has unleashed the wrath of the BTS ARMY. On November 15, the fandom trended ‘Forbes Respect Jungkook’, ‘BTS is 7’ and ‘Where is Jungkook’. Forbes' tweet accidentally used a banner showing only six group members cutting out the main vocalist and maknae, Jungkook.

Bangtan⁷ @Bangtaaanna forbes where is jungkook??

the main vocalist is cropped🙃 forbes where is jungkook?? the main vocalist is cropped🙃 https://t.co/Qy2gX1Sa5r

Twitter is abuzz with ARMYs asking yet again for brands to treat BTS better. The Forbes incident isn’t the first one to accidentally upload a six-member photo. Even BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, ended up slipping once. However, the continuous callousness while treating arguably the biggest K-pop group has fans fuming.

The latest brand under fire is the popular Forbes magazine. Forbes posted an article about the septet sweeping off the majority of awards at the MTV EMAs 2021. While the tweet garnered views easily and talked about the septet's success at the music show, fans quickly noticed that Jungkook was cut off on the right side.

One might think the big M of MTV might not be able to fit the seven-member picture. However, an ARMY proved them wrong by editing the same photo in the exact dimensions. ARMYs reactions to the incident are as varied as ever. Some are downright cursing the magazine, some are politely requesting to rectify it, and some are bringing up old times when Forbes did the same.

Cypher¹³Tani @borahaeppl Check thousand times before uploading about BTS or ANY ARTIST! They have fans waiting to see them on screen. Respect all artists, Forbes Respect Jungkook ! Check thousand times before uploading about BTS or ANY ARTIST! They have fans waiting to see them on screen. Respect all artists, Forbes Respect Jungkook !

E.L.L.E 😈🥴 @euphoriadumbass

DON'T FORGET THIS BTS IS 7 ALWAYS AND FOREVER BETTER REMEMBER THIS ❤️

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK

#RESPECTJUNGKOOK

#JUNGKOOK

#BTSJUNGKOOK When it's comes to Jungkook I'll fight for anyone in this damn worldDON'T FORGET THIS BTS IS 7 ALWAYS AND FOREVER BETTER REMEMBER THIS ❤️FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK When it's comes to Jungkook I'll fight for anyone in this damn worldDON'T FORGET THIS BTS IS 7 ALWAYS AND FOREVER BETTER REMEMBER THIS ❤️FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK #RESPECTJUNGKOOK#JUNGKOOK #BTSJUNGKOOK https://t.co/aKFy4KokSK

Safa ♡ @ian_safa Is it that hard to remember that BTS IS 7 ??



FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK Is it that hard to remember that BTS IS 7 ?? FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK https://t.co/Nhc2PWHtNm

Amira¹⁰ @taeam17 My heart hurts when they do this to Jungkook and the members they are seven, not six, please don't separate the family!!



FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK My heart hurts when they do this to Jungkook and the members they are seven, not six, please don't separate the family!!FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK https://t.co/6JrkYnRO2V

Diana-JK🎤 @dikookue

Such annoying mistakes at such good times!

There are 6 participants in the photo, but there are 7 of them in the BTS group.

Jungkook is missing, correct the mistake. @Forbes Our congratulations to the guys!Such annoying mistakes at such good times!There are 6 participants in the photo, but there are 7 of them in the BTS group.Jungkook is missing, correct the mistake. @Forbes Our congratulations to the guys!Such annoying mistakes at such good times!There are 6 participants in the photo, but there are 7 of them in the BTS group.Jungkook is missing, correct the mistake. https://t.co/XwGJqb9Jbu

TKG @TheTKGlobal @Forbes Being such a big publication platform, it should be a basic responsibility of yours to ensure that all members are present in a post you make about "BTS". Kindly make a correction tweet, and remember for a future reference that "BTS is 7"! @Forbes Being such a big publication platform, it should be a basic responsibility of yours to ensure that all members are present in a post you make about "BTS". Kindly make a correction tweet, and remember for a future reference that "BTS is 7"!

Sue🐰 @Kingofkpop97

The audacity to post not only on onetime but three times😡

BTS is 7

WHERE IS JUNGKOOK

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK

#JUNGKOOK

@Forbes @Forbes So this is not a mistake it's intentional 😡The audacity to post not only on onetime but three times😡BTS is 7WHERE IS JUNGKOOKFORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK @Forbes So this is not a mistake it's intentional 😡The audacity to post not only on onetime but three times😡BTS is 7 WHERE IS JUNGKOOKFORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK#JUNGKOOK @Forbes

While the issue is serious for fans, some ARMYs also take it in stride and have fun.

nyna🌙⁷ @Allykhan146 @Forbes Guys jungkook's chest is so big they couldn't adjust it in photo properly 🥺 @Forbes Guys jungkook's chest is so big they couldn't adjust it in photo properly 🥺

Forbes is now one of the many on the list of brands that have invoked backlash by mistakenly not including a BTS member. Earlier in July this year, French luxury house Louis Vuitton uploaded a promotional video that included BTS where the Singularity singer, V, was nowhere to be seen in the video.

Surprisingly, Forbes has neither deleted the tweet nor explained it. They haven’t acknowledged the situation at all for now.

Meanwhile, BTS bagged four awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs, making them the most awarded artists in the music show. They won Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans.

In other news, BTS is gearing up for their world premiere of Butter feat. Megan Thee Stallion by sharing the stage at the AMAs 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi