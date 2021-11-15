BTS ARMY trends ‘Forbes Respect Jungkook’ as they accidentally upload a six-member photo

Yet another human error by an organization has unleashed the wrath of the BTS ARMY. On November 15, the fandom trended ‘Forbes Respect Jungkook’, ‘BTS is 7’ and ‘Where is Jungkook’. Forbes' tweet accidentally used a banner showing only six group members cutting out the main vocalist and maknae, Jungkook.
‘Where is Jungkook’ ask ARMY as Forbes tweet cuts off the BTS maknae from a group photo
Twitter is abuzz with ARMYs asking yet again for brands to treat BTS better. The Forbes incident isn’t the first one to accidentally upload a six-member photo. Even BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, ended up slipping once. However, the continuous callousness while treating arguably the biggest K-pop group has fans fuming.
The latest brand under fire is the popular Forbes magazine. Forbes posted an article about the septet sweeping off the majority of awards at the MTV EMAs 2021. While the tweet garnered views easily and talked about the septet's success at the music show, fans quickly noticed that Jungkook was cut off on the right side.
One might think the big M of MTV might not be able to fit the seven-member picture. However, an ARMY proved them wrong by editing the same photo in the exact dimensions. ARMYs reactions to the incident are as varied as ever. Some are downright cursing the magazine, some are politely requesting to rectify it, and some are bringing up old times when Forbes did the same.
While the issue is serious for fans, some ARMYs also take it in stride and have fun.
Forbes is now one of the many on the list of brands that have invoked backlash by mistakenly not including a BTS member. Earlier in July this year, French luxury house Louis Vuitton uploaded a promotional video that included BTS where the Singularity singer, V, was nowhere to be seen in the video.
Surprisingly, Forbes has neither deleted the tweet nor explained it. They haven’t acknowledged the situation at all for now.
Meanwhile, BTS bagged four awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs, making them the most awarded artists in the music show. They won Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans.
In other news, BTS is gearing up for their world premiere of Butter feat. Megan Thee Stallion by sharing the stage at the AMAs 2021.