BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to amp up the heat at AMAs with ‘Butter’ remix performance

ARMYs guesses for BTS attending the AMAs have turned out to be right. The K-pop superstars announced via their official Twitter that they would be attending the 2021 AMAs in person. Cherry-on-top, the awards festival will be the ground for the world premiere of their superhit collab Butter feat. Megan Thee Stallion.

The AMAs announced the first group of this year’s lineup. It features first-time yet most-nominated artist Olivia Rodrigo and Latino superstar Bad Bunny, alongside BTS and the Houston-based rapper.

World premiere of 'Butter' with an exclusive performance by BTS and Megan Thee Stallion at the AMAs

In the latest news shaking the BTS ARMY, the group will share the 2021 AMAs stage with their recent collaboration partner, rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Hardly half an hour after AMAs announced their first performance lineup, BTS shared the exciting news, keywords ‘AMAs’ and ‘MEGAN’ started trending worldwide on Twitter.

The AMAs tweeted that the world premiere performance of their Grammy-nominated song, Butter, will be held on the Los Angeles stage of the American Music Awards. It will be the first time that BTS and Megan Thee Stallion will share a performance stage. The performance also holds significance as thousands of new fans will get to see the K-pop group perform in front of a live audience for the first time.

Looking at their pre-COVID BBMAs, AMAs, and talk show performances, constant loud cheers from the audience along with fan chants showcased the immense power BTS held in their palms (and continues to do so).

🗯 @ymhobi i just realized so many armys have never seen bts with a live audience in real time i just realized so many armys have never seen bts with a live audience in real time

BTS’ dance line, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook even performed a dance sequence for Megan’s rap part, making fans go berserk with the moves. They're now wondering if they'll get to see the same moves on stage or not.

Both BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have been nominated for multiple awards, and all eyes will be on them this year. With their incredible smash hit Butter and an even more successful remix, BTS continues to be a strong contender for the AMA awards. The K-pop group is nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for Butter.

Meanwhile, the 2021 AMAs also mark the debut of Olivia Rodrigo’s performance and attendance. Rapper Bad Bunny will also be performing the world premiere of his song Lo Siento BB:/.

The American Music Awards 2021 will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast via the ABC Network on November 21 at 8/7c.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, BTS will be staying back in Los Angeles till December as their offline Permission to Dance On Stage concert will kick off on November 27.

Edited by R. Elahi