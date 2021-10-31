HYBE to reportedly add additional BTS tour dates and debut six groups in 2022

According to a fan account that translates the entertainment industry’s business-related news, a recent report states HYBE will open new tour schedules for BTS after their LA concert and multiple debut groups in 2022-2023. The source report is from SK증권’s October 29 article that gives an overview of the big four K-pop agencies - SM, YG, HYBE and JYP Entertainment.
While fans await Halloween content from the HYBE’s BTS and TXT, fans were given a report that incited enthusiasm. Multiple fandoms have expressed multiple contrasting views, but in all, ARMYs are excited for the additional tour they might get.
Will HYBE add more BTS tour dates after their PTD LA offline concert?
Twitter user @im_jammed translates financial, stock and business-related information from verified K-media outlets to spread the news to the international K-pop audience. Their recent tweet is gaining attention, especially their HYBE expectation report translations.
They highlighted the main content from the reports, stating that BTS is highly likely to add more tour dates to their schedule after their four-day Los Angeles offline concert ends. Another major surprise is the report saying the company will be debuting six groups in 2022-2023.
Both news elicits intense responses. For additional tour news, solo stans are demanding BTS members’ solo mixtapes or album releases. For the new groups, fans are concerned that the number is a bit too much.
HYBE is a parent company that houses BTS and TXT’s BIGHIT MUSIC, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment and HYBE Labels Japan.
Fans have been deciphering which label the group would be debuting under, referring to the recent trainees, auditions and other reports. It is believed the two were confirmed as the company kicked off I-Land season 2 in September and the HYBE Labels Japan group featuring four Japanese members from I-Land season 1.
Check out the reactions below:
Some fans also believe HYBE is trying to gather enough loyal fandom before sending BTS to the military. In December, the eldest member, Jin, will turn 30 in Korean age this year, which means he will have to enlist in the military. However, that situation might not arise as the National Defence Commission recently discussed the global superstars’ enlistment.
Meanwhile, Permission to Dance On Stage offline concert will be held in Los Angeles on November 27, 28, December 1 and 2, 2021.