Is Run BTS over? 'Break' rumors explained as fans swarm Twitter

The BTS fandom is collectively losing its mind on Twitter as a hint that Run BTS is taking a break for way longer than expected, has started doing the rounds. Fans now believe their beloved show is taking a break for two long years. While taking hiatuses between the show's seasons to concentrate on other promotions is common, the supposed waiting period has stunned the fandom.

Run BTS aired their season three finale, episode 156, on October 12, 2021. Titled Finale (Part 2), members took a trip down memory lane and played ARMYs favorite games from the show’s history.

Is Run BTS taking a two-year break?

On October 28, an ARMY found a hint in the Run BTS behind-the-scenes episode 156, which possibly mentions the break time. Previously, the show went on a year-long hiatus, starting its second season in 2017 after the first ended in 2016. Since the time that BTS has achieved massive international success, it has only taken temporary hiatuses due to music releases or for BTS In The SOOP.

In episode 156's behind-the-scenes snippets, J-Hope, RM, SUGA and Jungkook discuss what they would like to see in the new season. SUGA suggested “something like Episode 1”, which prompted RM to imitate the concept of their premiere episode.

The concept in the first-ever Run BTS was introducing themselves - their name, age and some words that define them. It was also one of the most loved episodes of the show.

Imitating the premiere episode, RM called out his and Jungkook’s name but added two years to their current ages. This event has ARMYs believing that Run BTS will be taking a two-year long break.

m misses taetae @twinkletaeee noooooooo what do you mean run bts will be back after 2 years!????? 😭 noooooooo what do you mean run bts will be back after 2 years!????? 😭 https://t.co/QZu2a6AV6H

Considering it was the latest behind-the-scenes video of Run BTS, it has cemented ARMYs doubts. For millions of fans, the exclusive variety show has been their safe space. It provides them comfort and healing. For all the happiness the show has offered fans, they can’t fathom saying goodbye to it for two years.

jeya⁷ 🌟 @sunnyztaee the whole tl right now :



"run bts is taking a break for 2 years"

"2 years without run bts"



armys right now 😭 :

the whole tl right now :"run bts is taking a break for 2 years" "2 years without run bts"armys right now 😭 :https://t.co/qvMGt3PR52

♡ @mybwits Yoongi said “Taking a break is not an end. It literally means time for a rest” and I'm really sad because I thought they will take a break maybe half a year or 1yr.. but no its their decisions to return run bts after 2 years :( Yoongi said “Taking a break is not an end. It literally means time for a rest” and I'm really sad because I thought they will take a break maybe half a year or 1yr.. but no its their decisions to return run bts after 2 years :( https://t.co/tyWIxf93LM

lea⁷ @seokjinniebit SO YALL ARE SAYING ILL BE SPENDING 2 YEARS WORTH OF TUESDAYS WITHOUT RUN BTS?!?!?!?? HOW WILL I SURVIVE SO YALL ARE SAYING ILL BE SPENDING 2 YEARS WORTH OF TUESDAYS WITHOUT RUN BTS?!?!?!?? HOW WILL I SURVIVE https://t.co/TNjX2BJyjm

Yoongi's wife⁷☔ @shru_koo You can't be serious.. I knew it's gonna be a long break but 2 fvcking years?! No way!! no run bts for 2 yrs?!?

Please I'm crying You can't be serious.. I knew it's gonna be a long break but 2 fvcking years?! No way!! no run bts for 2 yrs?!?Please I'm crying https://t.co/rnSqz5sqFY

Meanwhile, some fans think the two year long break is because of the group's eldest member, Jin's enlistment.

✧*。.mara｡*♡ @333jiminn no run bts for 2 years probably because of jin's enlistment???? jk im just panicking no run bts for 2 years probably because of jin's enlistment???? jk im just panicking https://t.co/7lSKCZEayP

Jinnie⁷🌹 @Minzie__ @_swaggyjimin Its prolly true because of enlistment. If I'm correct Jin has to go by the end of 2022 so ig 7 of them will go together next year and come back by 2024. So yeah the 2 years make sense and next year they'll surely give their all for the album...its gonna be emotional y'all🥲👍 @_swaggyjimin Its prolly true because of enlistment. If I'm correct Jin has to go by the end of 2022 so ig 7 of them will go together next year and come back by 2024. So yeah the 2 years make sense and next year they'll surely give their all for the album...its gonna be emotional y'all🥲👍

💜ᗷTS⟭⟬💜💜TAN⁷⟬⟭💜 @tania_maji Is this two relatable...RUN BTS taking 2 years break... ☹️Rm saying this in concert..🙁why I am getting a bad vibe that they are soon going to military service🥺🥺🥺

BTS BTS BTS Is this two relatable...RUN BTS taking 2 years break... ☹️Rm saying this in concert..🙁why I am getting a bad vibe that they are soon going to military service🥺🥺🥺BTS BTS BTS https://t.co/JhcNWt3gBw

Siya⁷ @BTS_is_oxiJIN22 Someone said they are going to military enlistment during their 2 years of run bts break

Is this true 😭😭😭 Someone said they are going to military enlistment during their 2 years of run bts breakIs this true 😭😭😭

However, it is not the end for Run BTS. No official confirmation has been made from any side about the duration of the break.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss For clarification, I think there’s a misunderstanding about 2 years without Run BTS. There’s no specific source where that statement came from. There’s no confirmation about it. As far as we know, they’ll took a break. All we have to do is to wait for their comeback. We’ll wait. For clarification, I think there’s a misunderstanding about 2 years without Run BTS. There’s no specific source where that statement came from. There’s no confirmation about it. As far as we know, they’ll took a break. All we have to do is to wait for their comeback. We’ll wait.

Speaking about the show's break, Jimin mentioned that they have carefully decided to take a break to come back even stronger and better next season. RM also expressed his thoughts on the show by saying that Run BTS is their “next biggest pillar”, after music and concerts.

Since their meteoric rise to success, there has been no shortage of BTS content for fans. Behind-the-scenes content, BangtanTV episodes, reality shows, interviews, photoshoots, and many more things, BTS is finally taking their well-deserved rest.

Meanwhile, fans can catch BTS in BTS In the SOOP 2's next episode releasing on October 29.

Edited by Danyal Arabi