Run BTS is back on air, and fans love V’s take on Joseon Dynasty and his cute act in episode 145

After a month-long hiatus, Run BTS, a show featuring seven members of the band is back on air. On August 3, a brand new episode of Run BTS aired and in this one, Taehyung aka V stole the spotlight.

RM, Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned with Run BTS, episode 145 in which the K-Pop idols are seen dressed in Hanbok, and the traditional accessories along with it. It reflected the time that the show was set in, which was the Joseon era.

In the episode, all the members returned to delight the army while they were also entertained with a variety of tasks. BTS indulged in their village mystery and continued with their quest on Run BTS.

What exactly was the quest on Run BTS episode 145?

This time around, the quest for the members was to find the army's headstone. The episode is a continuation of Run BTS episodes 120 and 121, in which the members were taken back in time to the 70s and 80s era. Here they arrived in a place called the Reply BTS village.

Their quest, this time, was to find out who had damaged the army headstone during a power blackout. In this episode, the members traveled through a time leap and the headstone arrived with them but in two pieces.

While one of them is with them, the second one is missing and the seven members of BTS on Run BTS are expected to find this second piece.

If they fail to find a second piece of headstone this time around, there will be another distortion in time that may occur and this would lead to the members ending up in an entirely different time zone. So before that occurs, the second piece or the person who stole the second piece must be found.

In an attempt to keep in touch with the theme of the episode and the time that it was set in, Taehyung aka V tried to speak like he was a man from the Joseon dynasty.

However, the other members of BTS did not let Taehyung keep up with the act. Instead, they ensured that V was mostly distracted by making fun of him and evoking laughter.

V, of course, did not let anything come in the way of his role play. So whenever he got a chance, he managed to get into his character. He tried to use a stick to enact a scene of sword play.

However, when he received an actual sword, he struggled with it. Of course, fans loved V's antics on Run BTS.

Fans react to Run BTS episode 145, and some of it is hilarious

Some of the fans wondered if V was going to appear in another period drama similar to Hwarang.

[his beards will come off if he laughs too hard] ,,, 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OQXBmmMs7G — 𓂆 ᴍɪɴɪ ᴍᴇ⁷ (@muiassar) August 3, 2021

[his beards will come off if he laughs too hard] ,,, 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OQXBmmMs7G — 𓂆 ᴍɪɴɪ ᴍᴇ⁷ (@muiassar) August 3, 2021

I laughed so hard, being scolded by grandma😭 taechwitaaa — tia🌙ً⁷ ִֶָ ִ (@eftychiapandora) August 3, 2021

When the camera just cut to Hobi, Jin and Yoongi sat eating snacks while the others were running around doing the mission😭 pic.twitter.com/hs1pcMVMb6 — meg⁷🧚🏼‍♀️ (@btsarmy2018x) August 3, 2021

Hoseok literally left his shoe behind to run for his life after he saw the royal army 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZXUQy5PATC — tonni⁷ (@jtoni_n) August 3, 2021

not taehyung asked the production crew to call him master 😭 pic.twitter.com/NEdjK0m3ft — xia⁷ (@vantends) August 3, 2021

For perfect beard look use Gillete guard pic.twitter.com/sQz4XOEbk6 — samanta⁷🎸jk cool gf era (@stillwithyoutan) August 3, 2021

in his carriage before 12 o’clock! pic.twitter.com/L8H6ocoCV2 — j-hope daily (@thehobiprint) August 3, 2021

Many fans shared memes and GIFs of some of the funniest moments featuring V on the episode. This Run BTS episode on VLive has garnered over 11 million likes and 143k comments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul