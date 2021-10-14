Jimin’s Vlive made extra special with Jungkook and J-Hope’s presence, fans go gaga over BTS star’s long black hair

Jimin celebrated his 27th birthday on October 13. To mark the occasion, the BTS idol appeared on Vlive to interact with his fans. All members of the band -- RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Taehyung and Jungkook -- always appear on Vlive, on or right after their birthday. Jimin, too, kept the tradition alive.
What surprised fans the most was Jimin's bare face combined with his beautiful long black hair. In addition to this, the Vlive was made extra special with Jungkook and J-Hope's appearance.
Fans react to BTS idol Jimin's birthday Vlive
Fans were super excited about Jimin appearing on Vlive. They were elated to hear that Jimin had come across one of the fan birthday projects when he was out for a run, and there were pictures posted of the same on Twitter as well.
Jimin cut a cake to celebrate his birthday as well. Many fans also compared the first time Jimin and Jungkook had appeared on a video log on February 2, 2012, and now for Jimin's 27th birthday. Fans also observed what outfit Jimin had sported during the concert back then and shared detailed information regarding the same as well.
Fans were also moved by the fact that the first person Jimin called on when he felt awkward during his Vlive was Jungkook. Fans also swooned over the fact that Jungkook held Jimin's hand during the Vlive.
People were also momentarily disappointed as there was a lag in the Vlive broadcast. This happened right after Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope got together and clinked their glasses to take a sip of their drink.
A quote by Jimin from Vlive also went viral. The BTS idol said:
"We seven members who all had different personalities, suddenly one day the existence called 'ARMY' came to us. As time goes on, our relationship grows deeper, and I miss you guys."
Fans also translated other cute moments from the Vlive, including when Jimin said to Jungkook, "The one we treasure and find so cute."