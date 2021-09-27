Mnet and HYBE kick off I-LAND 2, the audition program for a new girl group

HYBE and Mnet have announced I-LAND 2 after the show launched with a successful season 1. The new season aims to establish a new girl group.

The first teaser of I-LAND 2 was released on the official social media handles of Mnet. The audition program will see the formation of a girl group under HYBE’s label BELIFT LAB and become labelmates with ENHYPEN.

The teaser also kicked off auditions for contestants and released eligibility criteria to take part in the show.

What are the criteria to be a part of I-LAND 2?

It was revealed that any female born between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2009, was eligible to participate in the audition program. That is, anyone between the ages of 12 and 21 is eligible. Also, the nationality of the contestants did not matter.

When can contestants submit applications to be a part of I-LAND 2?

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply to be a part of the show through BELIFT LAB’s official website. Applications will be accepted from September 27 at noon KST until October 10 at midnight KST.

Locations for second round of auditions

The first round of applications will see contestants being filtered by Mnet and HYBE, following which the second round of face-to-face auditions will take place.

For now, the official news is that the auditions will take place in seven locations, including Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, and the United States.

When will I-LAND 2 air on Mnet?

Currently, the broadcast channel has not confirmed the date of the airing. The show is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2022.

I-LAND’s first season

The first season of I-LAND began with the participation of 23 males, and seven of them were selected in the finale. These seven members — Yang Jung-won, Lee Hee-seung, Ni-ki, Jake, Jay, Park Sung-hoon, and Kim Sun-oo — debuted as ENHYPEN.

Also Read

The top six candidates were selected through global ranking, and the producer chose the final member. The show garnered worldwide attention, and fans streamed the show on Viki.

Edited by Ravi Iyer