Artist Made Collection by BTS: 3 members model for Jin’s merch, leaving fans rolling with laughter

On January 2, HYBE inaugrated the much-hyped BTS merch release with Jin’s collection. The Artist-Made Collection by BTS is conceptualized and designed by the members themselves. Along with the merch, the company released a SHOW video that saw Jin explain his collection.

Three BTS members, SUGA, Jimin and V, modeled for the merch as Jin and J-Hope stood by the side, teleshopping their way into the ARMY's hearts. The hilarious modeling, coupled with Jin and J-Hope’s witty commentary, left fans in splits.

SUGA, Jimin, and V model Jin’s version of Artist Made Collection by BTS

First in the Artist Made Collection by BTS merch drop were clothes designed by the group's eldest member. Jin's merch included two versions of nightwear pajamas and neck pillows - the Angel and Devil version - suiting the person’s mood at the end of the day.

The SHOW video for the collection is similar to a behind-the-scenes video of a member ideating the merch and marketing it to fans with other members.

The collection showcase started with Jimin and V wearing the Angel version and playing with toys as kids. SUGA, lying on the bed, gets upset at the kids playing and yells at them to change clothes. Implying that he had a bad day, the rapper wore the Devil pajama set.

As Jimin and V continued behaving like kids, their adorable antics had fans in splits. They also loved SUGA acting as his realist self as he was lying on the bed throughout the video.

Another thing fans loved was member V’s creativity. He buttoned an Angel shirt and Devil shirt together and wore both of their pajamas. As V made the set his ramp, walking around in style, J-Hope described the experience as “watching a 2022 S/S fashion collection by Designer Jin.”

Jin and J-Hope’s commentary, filled with fun and witty remarks, reminded ARMY of their variety show, Run BTS. The former’s attempt at creating a deep understanding and giving philosophical meaning to the many different antics performed by the BTS members had fans applauding him.

Meanwhile, this is just the start of the merch collection by BTS. The drops of all the members will be unveiled soon, one by one.

