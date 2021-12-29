BTS' V requests ARMY to turn his new Vogue picture into a Simpsons cartoon

In the past, BTS member V has spoken about his liking for the legendary animated sitcom, The Simpsons. He has yet again requested BTS' devoted fans, informally known as ARMY, to help him digitally sketch another picture of his fan-made Simpsons character from the iconic 1989 show.

BTS' V takes to Weverse again

Kim Tae-hyung is active on the Korean social networking app Weverse and has had multiple interactions with ARMY in the past and continues to do so. Recently, he also asked fans on Weverse where his birthday projects and events were being set up around the city of Seoul.

K-pop Updates @ikpop_updates



kpopupdates.com/bts-v-birthday… BTS V made a surprise visit to the birthday events venue prepared by fans ahead of his 27th birthday. BTS V made a surprise visit to the birthday events venue prepared by fans ahead of his 27th birthday.kpopupdates.com/bts-v-birthday…

Once again, Tae-Tae (Kim Tae-hyung) has asked for a favor from ARMY on Weverse. He took to his social media platform requesting they turn his new Vogue picture into a Simpsons character, as he did back in 2019.

He absolutely loved his 2019 Simpsons cartoon portrait and proudly hung it in his home. It now looks like the idol wants to add yet another ARMY fan piece to his collection.

BTS, as a group, has never shied away from asking for assistance from their fanbase and their faithful ARMY has never disappointed them.

Talented ARMY quickly draws multiple portrait ideas

As soon as V (Kim Tae-hyung) asked for help, ARMY whipped out their pencils, watercolors, oil paints, and tablet pens to sketch both funny and beautiful cartoon drawings of VIMPSON (V's Simpsons character's name made up by ARMY) within minutes.

strgzn_wth @StrgznW

Please, don't repost or repost with credit 🤭

I hope Tae sees it 🐻💜

@BTS_twt #Taehyung #Simpson #V My contribution! Simpson Taehyung-ah 💜✨💜✨Please, don't repost or repost with credit 🤭I hope Tae sees it 🐻💜 #Simpson Taehyung My contribution! Simpson Taehyung-ah 💜✨💜✨Please, don't repost or repost with credit 🤭I hope Tae sees it 🐻💜@BTS_twt #Taehyung #Simpson #V #SimpsonTaehyung https://t.co/PZNYLsxhBC

Jeho 🍊 JAI @min_jaeho



First time doing this style but I tried 😂 fanart Vogue Kim Taehyung as Simpsons 👌First time doing this style but I tried 😂 fanart @BTS_twt Vogue Kim Taehyung as Simpsons 👌First time doing this style but I tried 😂 fanart @BTS_twt https://t.co/YIjJAgPJgK

1995⁷🐻 @BonZosen



이건 널 위한거야 태형아🥺💜

#simpson #happybirthdaytaehyung #happytaeday #bonzo I really don't know how to draw Simpsons. This is my first tym trying and drawing a Simpson and it's for you Tae..take it as a birthday present 😭😭이건 널 위한거야 태형아🥺💜 @BTS_twt #simpson _for_taehyung #taehyung_simpson I really don't know how to draw Simpsons. This is my first tym trying and drawing a Simpson and it's for you Tae..take it as a birthday present 😭😭이건 널 위한거야 태형아🥺💜 @BTS_twt #simpson #simpson_for_taehyung #taehyung_simpson #happybirthdaytaehyung #happytaeday #bonzo https://t.co/xEVL1qFikf

Loyal ARMYs tried their best to come up with a VIMPSON for their beloved Tae-Tae, including fans with no zero experience of drawing, whomping up several art pieces for the singer.

ARMY drawings of Kim Tae-hyung's Simpsons character (Images via Twitter)

Even though V (Kim Tae-hyung) could have easily asked a professional artist to sketch one for him, he did what he knows best. He wanted the art design made by his own adorable followers because of how they wish to help their idols with the best intentions, fans generally pouring their heart and soul into their work. This is also a great way to encourage and possibly promote talented ARMYs.

Also Read Article Continues below

V appreciates everything that ARMY does for him and vice versa. BTS fans are eagerly waiting to see the final piece he chooses to hang up on his wall at home.

Edited by Atul S