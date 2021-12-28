BTS' V and Jungkook named in top 10 "Most Handsome Faces in the World 2021" by TC Candler

Four BTS members were featured in the '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021' released by TC Candler on December 28. BTS' V and Jungkook featured in the top 10, while Jimin and Jin featured in the top 50.

TC Candler is a highly valued group of independent critics whose year-end 'Most Handsome Faces' and 'Most Beautiful Faces' lists feature worldwide artists. The lists are an attempt to introduce "new faces to countries they ordinarily would not reach."

GOT7, BTS, NCT, EXO and more feature in ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021’

2021 was a phenomenal year for K-pop stars and Korean entertainment in general. Ending the year on an exciting note are multiple K-pop idols featuring in the global ‘100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021' by the acclaimed critic's organization TC Candler.

BTS' V maintained his charm by placing No. 3 on the list, while Jungkook placed No. 5 on the list that ranked gorgeous men worldwide. ARMYs surely celebrated the win. However, both artists dropped a rank from their previous positions secured in 2020.

On the positive side, V beat the world's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. At the same time, V and Jungkook together beat Henry Cavill, Pewdiepie (Felix Kjellberg) and even Jason Mamoa.

Completing BTS' maknae line on the '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021' list was BTS' Jimin, who was crowned No. 14, who jumped two ranks from his previous year's position (No. 17). BTS' eldest, Jin, was ranked 35 by the critics. The remaining BTS members did not feature in this year's list.

Nearly twenty K-pop idols are also featured on the list alongside BTS. Taeyang, Mark and Lucas from NCT placed 26th, 91st and 93rd. Two Stray Kids members, rapper Hyunjin and Bang Chan, also grabbed the top half of the list by ranking 12 and 24, respectively.

Three members from ENHYPEN were selected by TC Candler too, namely Ni-Ki at No. 18, Jake at No. 50 and Jay at No. 65. EXO's Lay and Kai ranked No. 32 and No. 48, respectively. The self-producing group SEVENTEEN also had two of its members, The8 and Mingyu, join at No. 36 and No. 43 in the '100 Most Handsome Face of 2021' list.

GOT7's BamBam and Jackson secured a rank on the list, too, staying close to each other. The former ranked No. 54, while the latter ranked No. 61.

VArra @VArra143 100 Most Handsome Faces 2021 by TC CANDLER



800 nominees, 100 on the list, 24 kpop idols got chosen and 11 out of it is under HYBE LABELS. That proved that Hybe artist visual is really insane. And btw the current maknae of hybe is in top 20, Nishimura Riki 100 Most Handsome Faces 2021 by TC CANDLER800 nominees, 100 on the list, 24 kpop idols got chosen and 11 out of it is under HYBE LABELS. That proved that Hybe artist visual is really insane. And btw the current maknae of hybe is in top 20, Nishimura Riki https://t.co/5G7FsMjfeJ

Former MONSTA X member and soloist Wonho (No. 21), UNIQ's Wang Yibo (No. 38), ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (No. 41), SHINee's Taemin (No. 72), TXT's Soobin (No. 80) and NU'EST's Baekho (No. 89) completed the total list of K-pop idols featuring in the '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021' list.

