BTS Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi’s dating rumor explained

On December 27, BTS Jungkook's agency BIGHIT MUSIC and Lee Yoo Bi’s agency Y-Bloom Entertainment released statements denying the dating rumors spread against the two Korean stars. BTS’ fandom, ARMY, discoveredrumors about their idol after the agencies released statements on behalf of their respective artists.

Fans are in awe of BIGHIT MUSIC’s quick response to dating rumors, especially after a similar incident with BTS member V. They praised the agency’s team for nipping the problem in the bud before it spread like wildfire. However, fans now wonder how the dating rumor between the BTS member and Yumi’s Cells actress even started or who spread it. Take a look.

YouTuber claims BTS’ Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi are dating

The rumor started with an infamous YouTube channel, ‘【탈덕수용소】Sojang’ posting an “evidence” compilation video of BTS’ Jungkook dating Lee Yoo Bi on December 23, 2021. The individual listed several “proofs” connecting the two celebrities’ relationship.

The first evidence the YouTuber talked about was Lee Yoo Bi publicly showing that she’s a Jungkook fan. The actress posted an Instagram story expressing her liking towards the song Euphoria - Jungkook’s solo song from the 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer.

Evidence 1 of Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi's dating rumor (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

The second piece of evidence was Lee Yoo Bi pouting with a purple heart filter. Purple being BTS’ representative color, the YouTuber claimed that the actress’ actions (the pout) seemed like she was “kissing the purple heart.” In the same story, the user alleged that they saw a tattooed arm on her right side, which they connected with Jungkook’s tattoo sleeve on his right hand.

Evidence 2 (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

Another “proof” of the supposed couple dating was them discreetly showing off their meeting. BTS’ Jungkook was released from quarantine on December 16, ten days after touching down in South Korea from the USA. On the same day, Lee Yoo Bi uploaded a story late in the night of going out to meet somebody.

Evidence 3 (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

Next was the most common “proof” that Korean fans use to claim two idols are dating - matching accessories and similar use of emojis.

Evidence 4 (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

The YouTuber provided more evidence by sifting through Lee Yoo Bi’s Q&A highlights from her Instagram account. Her reply of her ideal type of man (“a man with pretty eyes”), favorite place (Busan), favorite month (September), favorite color (Purple), choosing a background (two rabbits) were all connected to Jungkook.

Evidence 5.1 (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

Evidence 5.2 (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

The video also claimed the song Lee Yoo Bi posted on her story included lyrics with the word “tattoo” circling it back to talking about BTS Jungkook’s tattoos.

Evidence 6 (Screenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

They even claimed that Jungkook's older brother and Lee Yoo Bi's younger sister follow each other on Instagram. Matching outfits were linked and provided as proofs too.

Evidence 7 (Scnreenshot via @sojang/YouTube)

BTS and Lee Yoo Bi’s agency release statement denying dating rumors

While the rumors didn’t spread much in the international fandom, it was on the verge of spreading like wildfire in South Korea. Lee Yoo Bi’s agency, Y-Bloom Entertainment, dismissed the rumors and called them “baseless”. The agency stated:

“Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC also posted a statement denying its artist's dating rumors with Lee Yoo Bi.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan