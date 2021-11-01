Yumi's Cells season 1 ending explained: Why did Woong want to break up with Yumi?

Yumi's Cells season 1 ended on a rather heartbreaking note. Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) surprised audiences when he told Yumi (Kim Go Eun) that he wanted to break up with her.

In the penultimate episode of season 1, his priorities were revealed, unlike the previous weeks, where Yumi had topped the list. The question is what could have led to his decision to break up with her.

The episode in Yumi's Cells held certain clues that audiences must look into to understand Woong's intentions. The conclusion is that Woong had his reasons for breaking up, and it was not because he was out of love with Yumi.

Clues that Woong still likes Yumi were featured in Yumi's Cells season 1 finale

At the beginning of the episode, when Yumi had asked for a break, he accepted it without any complaint. He also did not cling to her and neither did he convince her to give their relationship another chance in Yumi's Cells. This led Yumi to believe that he may not have been as involved in their relationship as she was.

After all, throughout their entire relationship, Yumi's priority had been Woong. Like many women in love, she had given up things that she loved to do when alone. Things like running, among other things. She began to understand how much importance had been given to Woong and their relationship in her life in Yumi's Cells.

It was during her break from Woong that she realized the flaws in their relationship. This time in Yumi's Cells, Woong had an epiphany as well. He missed Yumi and understood that she was very important to his life. Just as Yumi contemplated calling him, he also waited for her call. He's in love with her, but his professional situation didn't seem to be in his favor.

A still of Yumi and Woong in Yumi’s Cells (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)

Just as Woong waited for Yumi's call, his phone rang in Yumi's Cells. However, it was Louis and from the looks of it, it was clear that he had bad news for Woong. The finale did not expand on what the bad news was. However, it was clear that it was important enough for Woong to go running to his office. Louis, who was already there, seemed upset as well. In fact, he seemed to have given up on things.

So it is clear that the reason why Woong had asked to break up was because of this bad news in Yumi's Cells. Even as he had asked Yumi, he had a look of heartbreak written all over him.

Yumi's interest in marriage is something that Woong was aware of. After all, she had asked him, or rather proposed to him on his birthday. He used this as an excuse in Yumi's Cells. Woong told Yumi that he was not ready for marriage and that the two of them were on different wavelengths when it came to talks of marriage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Yumi also did not ask Woong to reconsider his decision. Her pride won over her love for Woong. Despite asking for a happy ending with Woong, she was not ready to let Woong walk all over her like she did in her previous relationship. So the two parted ways in season 1, and left fans waiting with bated breath for season 2.

Edited by R. Elahi