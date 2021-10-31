Yumi’s Cells, episode 13: Yumi asks for a break from Woong, is depressed with his indifference

Yumi’s Cells, episode 13 saw Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) come to the realization that Yumi (Kim Go Eun) was his first priority. However, his realization might have come a bit too late. At the beginning of the episode, Woong took all the steps necessary to move out of Yumi's house. He did not want to stay with her, because it hurt his ego.

However, his intentions were not communicated well.

Even when Yumi had proposed to him, he had not explained the reason for his perturbed reaction. He just said that he needed time to think, and that too was uttered by the cells in his village. However, Yumi chose not to pressure him.

Yumi’s Cells, episode 13 saw Woong come to a shocking realization

Woong continued to irk Yumi in many ways in Yumi's Cells, episode 13. He led her to believe that he was moving out because of her mentioning marriage. Despite the expression of grief in Yumi's face, he didn't seem bothered one bit. In fact, he even cleaned the house before he left.

Unfortunately in Yumi’s Cells, episode 13, Woong tried to change a bulb in the hall but broke a vintage dining table that Yumi had loved instead. In an attempt to repair or replace the same, he further distanced himself from Yumi. He was adamant that he would pay for the damage.

Yumi knew that Woong was short of money in Yumi's Cells, episode 13. The latter's actions led her to believe that he was further distancing himself from her.

If he really believed that they were in a serious relationship, he wouldn't have felt awkward about discussing money matters in Yumi’s Cells, episode 13.

The fact that his ego came in the way of their relationship is not surprising, but it still broke the audience's heart. His conduct is exactly what led to Yumi's request for a break.

Yumi decided to tell Woong about her decision to call it quits. However, once she met him, his actions reminded her of their time together.

The lovely relationship that the two had fostered came rushing back to her in Yumi’s Cells, episode 13. So, instead of breaking up, she asked him for some time out. She wanted to reconsider their whole relationship.

Just as Yumi came to this conclusion, the priority list in Woong's cell village changed. All this while, his first priority had been himself. Yet, the moment he realized that Yumi may break up with him, he came to a realization that there was nothing more important than his girlfriend.

The question in Yumi’s Cells, episode 13 now is if Yoo Bobby (Jinyoung) will make use of this opportunity to hit on her or give her mental and emotional support. The show will see Yumi become a self loving individual by the end.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul